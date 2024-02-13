What we learned about Arizona softball at the Candrea Classic

Opening weekend for most softball teams is a difficult basis for judgment. The competition level is generally not at the level it will be even by the second week. Still, there are a few things to be gleaned from the Arizona Wildcats’ performance at the Candrea Classic.

The long view is already important

Freshman pitcher Brooke Mannon had an opportunity to get a perfect game in her first start. She didn’t, but it wasn’t because she blew it. She was removed from the circle after the fourth inning. Ali Blanchard came in to complete the combined perfect game in a five-inning outing against Lipscomb.

Is it important? Well, Arizona has only had 10 perfect games in its entire existence. This is the 50th season of the program, so that’s an average of one every five years. There were several no-hitters and perfect games thrown around the world of college softball on the opening weekend, and they all got a lot of media attention for those pitchers and programs.

Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe wasn’t as concerned about that. She was in the second day of what was supposed to be a six-game tournament for Arizona. She has four pitchers available, and it was the first game of the day for the Wildcats. She opted to save her pitcher, saying that it was the best decision because of the nature of doubleheaders and tournaments. Besides, it’s a long season.

Brooke Mannon looks the part

Although she didn’t get the perfect game, Mannon had a superb debut. With the season-ending injury to Ryan Maddox, Mannon will be Arizona’s only freshman pitcher this season. She has the look of someone who can get the job done.

Mannon pitched 5.2 innings over three games. She gave up no hits and no walks. Her only baserunner was a hit batter in her final appearance. She struck out six batters. Both her WHIP and ERA sit at 0.00.

The competition level will go up considerably with No. 15 Arkansas coming to town for the Bear Down Fiesta next week. It will be interesting to see if Mannon gets one of the starts in the two games against the Razorbacks.

Arizona’s rotation is still in flux

Maddox is known to be out for the season, but how many pitchers Arizona ends up using is still up in the air. For now, they are going with four.

Senior Devyn Netz is day-to-day with a back injury. She did not pitch during the fall, either, but new pitching coach Christian Conrad said he did get to do a few bullpens with her before they shut her down.

The Wildcats could also get sophomore Sydney Somerndike back at some point. Somerndike had surgery in the offseason. Lowe said she was due to see the doctor again this month. The coaching staff cannot decide on her status for the season until at least that time. However, even if she’s cleared to go, she has had no competitive innings since last spring. If everyone else is ready to go, it may be in both Arizona’s and Somerndike’s interests to sit out the season.

Defensive shifts may be out in MLB but not in college softball

Two weeks before the season started, Conrad mentioned that Arizona would be employing defensive shifts this year. The Wildcats didn’t take long to employ them.

The most extreme shift used was for slappers. Arizona sent right-fielder Jasmine Perezchica into centerfield while centerfielder Regan Shockey came down to the left side of second base. That gave the Wildcats five infielders, three of whom were on the left side of the infield.

Another shift the Wildcats employed was less severe. Shockey moved over into left-center while the right fielder moved into right-center. Most of right field was again left open, but the outfielder was in a better position to get to the ball if it was sent toward right field.

Lowe said that the placement of the defense is a combined enterprise of Conrad and defensive coach Lauren Lappin.

Aggressive baserunning in the early going

Arizona looked like it might move towards stealing bases more often last year. That disappeared fairly quickly as the season progressed. The Wildcats ended with 25 stolen bases, just two more than the season before.

Will the aggressive mindset of new offensive coach Josh Bloomer change that? Bloomer said they would be much more aggressive at the plate and on the base paths this season. That means stolen bases, but it also means stretching singles into doubles.

In its first five games this season, Arizona stole nine bases in 10 attempts. Eight different Wildcats had at least one stolen base attempt. Even second baseman Allie Skaggs, who had just two stolen bases in her first three seasons at Arizona, stole a base.

Right field is up for grabs

It appears that Shockey has staked her claim to center field this season. For a freshman, that’s impressive. She was initially also batting leadoff, but Lowe opted to move sophomore outfielder Dakota Kennedy into that spot later in the weekend. Kennedy is only hitting .500 with a 1.517 OPS and two home runs, after all.

With Shockey and Kennedy plugged in, that leaves right open for whoever can make herself most indispensable. The battle appears to be between Perezchica and sophomore Kaiah Altmeyer right now, and it likely hinges on offensive output.

Perezchica is a slapper with a career .357 average. Other than her freshman season when she only got 16 at-bats, she has not hit below .361 in a full season.

Perezchica opened this season with a .333 average in four appearances and two starts. She has already scored five runs on three hits and two walks. Perhaps most impressively, she also showed that she could effectively swing away with the first sacrifice fly of her career.

Altmeyer has more power than Perezchica. She’s also started off hot this season.

After hitting .382 in 26 games with 14 starts last year, Altmeyer has started this year hitting .750 with three hits in four at-bats. To add to that, she has drawn three walks, hit two sacrifice flies, stolen a base, and scored four runs.

Arizona also has junior Paige Dimler and freshman Zaedi Tagalog in the outfield. Dimler hit as the designated player most of the time and Tagalog was a pinch runner. They both provide solid depth, but the battle appears to be between Altmeyer and Perezchica.

Altmeyer missed considerable time with injury during her freshman season. Her combination of speed and power may give her the edge this year, but it will be tough to keep an experienced senior like Perezchica off the field. Depth is a good thing to have, especially after the difficulties Arizona faced last year.