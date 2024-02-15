Arizona softball extends run-rule streak to 7 in doubleheader sweep of Long Beach State

Arizona’s high-powered offense delivered a doubleheader sweep of Long Beach State to start the Bear Down Fiesta on Thursday night.

“Our confidence is super high and all aspects of the game right now are firing, which is great,” shortstop Allie Skaggs said. “The pitching staff is doing a phenomenal job of keeping us in games and doing way more than that for us, too. Offensively we’re hitting very well right now and we’re scoring runs, which is nice.”

Here’s what happened in the double-header.

Game 1

In game one for Arizona, Miranda Stoddard got her fourth start of the season. She went 4.0 innings, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, throwing 43 total pitches (29 strikes). The 8-0 victory improved her record to 2-0 on the season.

Graduate student Ali Blanchard came in relief to close the game out. She pitched 1.0 inning and only gave up a walk.

On the other side of the plate it only took one at-bat for Arizona to get its offense going. Dakota Kennedy drove a ball to deep right-center field to reach second base. That set up Carlie Scupin who had already hit three home runs on the season.

Scupin saw an opportunity for her fourth and took it, hitting a two-run home run over left field in the first inning to give Arizona the 2-0 lead.

Later on in the first inning, Allie Skaggs, who has been struggling at the plate to start the season, hit her own two-run shot over center-field extending UA’s lead to 4-0.

In the second inning, Arizona added more insurance runs when Kaiah Atmeyer hit the first home run of her career and added three-runs with the shot to right-center field. The Wildcats were already on the cusp of a score that could give them another run-rule victory.

Skaggs stayed hot in the second as she hit a double down the line, bringing home Blaise Biringer. The 8-0 score held for three more innings to end the game in a run-rule after five.

Game 2

Freshman Brooke Mannon started on the mound for Arizona, pitching 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and three hits. She threw 49 total pitches (32 strikes) and allowed three earned runs.

Mannon ran into problems in the fourth, putting runners on via a hit batter and two hits. She eventually surrendered the first earned run of her career, bringing Aissa Silva into the game in relief.

Silva took the mound with runners on second and third base and couldn’t get out of the jam, allowing the inherited runners to score for Long Beach State. Silva got one out before giving way to game-one starter Stoddard, who came in to relieve Silva with the bases loaded. She ended the inning with two straight outs.

Stoddard pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits on 20 total pitches (13 strikes).

“For us to kind of stop that inning and then come back right away says a lot about our team and just respond quickly,” coach Caitlin Lowe said.

The offense got started early in the second game just as it had in the first.

After two straight walks to start the first inning for UA, Olivia DiNardo singled up the middle. A fielding error allowed two runs to score and DiNardo to reach third base.

Following DiNardo, Altmeyer hit a ground-out RBI to add another run and give Arizona a 3-0 lead.

The last of the four runs in first inning came from Skaggs, who hit her second home run of the night.

Arizona added on in the bottom of the third. Long Beach State walked the bases loaded for Arizona. Logan Cole reached second base on a fielder’s choice but Arizona’s aggressive base running brought home two runs to increase the lead to 6-0.

After giving up the three runs in the top of the fourth, UA stayed poised. They put base runners on first and third when Tayler Biehl laid down a bunt in front of home base, brining in another run and stretching the lead to 7-3.

To start the fifth inning, Skaggs drew a walk which brought up senior Biringer. The third baseman drove a double to right field and brought home Skaggs, giving UA an 8-3 lead.

Regan Shockey brought home another run after her bunt allowed her to reach first. Shockey ended up taking second amid the chaos near the plate. The Wildcats had a six-run lead.

Arizona tacked on another run without a hit. Kennedy reached by a walk and Scuoin got on via a hit-by-pitch, driving in Jasmine Perezchica to put Arizona one run short of its seventh straight run rule.

The final run also scored without a hit. A wild pitch into the dirt allowed Shockey to steal home and end this one early, 11-3.

Skaggs came into the Bear Down Fiesta batting .154 and in the two games hit.500 with two home runs and four RBIs.

“It’s always pressure until the first one hits and then now we’re good to go,” Skaggs said. “It felt great. Just getting in the groove again, getting comfortable and seeing the ball and not pressing too much and understanding that every year I’ve been fine. Sometimes we get off to a slow start, but we’re here now and we’re good to go.”

Arizona’s next game in the Bear Down Fiesta is Friday at 4 p.m. MT against Arkansas.