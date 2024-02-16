Arizona softball walks off No. 15 Arkansas, run-rules Omaha to remain unbeaten

Arizona softball didn’t run-rule an opponent for the first time this season, but instead got its first victory over a ranked team in walk-off fashion.

The Wildcats beat No. 15 Arkansas 3-2 on Friday afternoon and followed that up with a 13-2 win over Omaha in the Bear Down Fiesta to improve to 9-0.

“Our offense one through nine is just amazing,” first baseman Carlie Scupin said. “Top to bottom. We have speed, we have power, we have it all. So, our mentality this year has just been pass the bat. If you can’t do it, the next person can do it.”

Here’s what happened in Friday’s two games:

Game 1

In game one for Arizona, sophomore Aissa Silva got her second start of the season. She went 3.1 without allowing a run and giving up only one hit in her first stint of pitching in the game.

Miranda Stoddard took over in relief for Arizona in the top of the fourth after Silva gave up her first hit of the game and a right-handed batter came up to the plate.

At the start of the sixth inning, Lowe decided to bring back Silva in relief to try and close this game out. Silva on the day ended with the win (4-0) by pitching 5.1 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs in 55 total pitches (28 strikes).

Arizona’s offense stayed hot in the first inning against No. 13 as Dakota Kennedy in the lead-off hit a double into left field. Then a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases and drove home the first run of the game, 1-0.

A couple batters later Kaiah Altmeyer drove in another run on a groundout to the shortstop, 2-0.

In the fourth inning and a base runner on second for Arkansas, Kennedy made a jumping catch at the wall which saved a run and kept the Razorbacks scoreless.

“Honestly, defensive, offensive, can’t say enough. She’s just out there and she’s hungry for the ball,” Caitlin Lowe said on Kennedy’s play. “Whether she’s got a bat in her hand or glove in her hand. And I will say those were really tough plays, some of the hardest plays as an outfielder.”

Arkansas had the seventh inning as its last chance for runs and delivered a two-run shot to right-center field, 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh Regan Shockey made it to first on an infield single, beating out any chance to throw her out at first and a walk by Kennedy brought up Carlie Scupin with a chance to end it.

Scupin ended up striking out swinging but the ball went into the dirt so Arkansas had to make the play at first for the out. On the throw from catcher to first base Shockey ran home and an indecisive moment by Arkansas allowed Shockey to win it for Arizona, 3-2 to stay perfect.

“Scup (Scupin) did a good job of getting down the line creating havoc, and it’s just I need to score for my team and let’s get this win,” Regan Shockey said.

Game 2

Freshman Brooke Mannon started on the mound for Arizona in game two against Omaha. In the game Mannon pitched 2.0 innings, allowed two hits, one earned run and one strikeout in 27 total pitches (15 strikes).

At the start of the third inning, UA brought in Ali Blanchard for relief. She ended up with the win pitching 3.0 innings, giving up four hits, struck out three on 64 pitches (37 strikes).

Omaha struck first in the first inning when Allie Skaggs made a dive in the infield to try and end the top of the first but her throw was just too late to first and Omaha scored, 1-0.

Arizona didn’t take long to strike back, adding a four run first inning.

Kennedy stayed hot in lead-off and hit a single and following her Scupin drove a ball against the wall for a double and brought home Kennedy, 2-1.

Following Scupin in the order Olivia DiNardo added another two runs with a home run to left field, 3-1.

Two batters later Altmeyer reached first by beating out the throw and using her speed and then stole second the very next pitch setting up an RBI single for Emily Schepp, 4-1.

UA followed up its four-run first inning with a seven-run second inning.

After two hits by Arizona, DiNardo drove a single down the middle which brought in a run, 5-1. Right after DiNardo, Skaggs came up to bat and drove a three-run home run to right center, extending their lead to 8-1.

In the same inning after hits by Blaise Biringer and Altmeyer, Schepp hit a three-run homer to left center field, 11-1.

To start the top of the third inning with Blanchard in relief for Arizona, Omaha had two straight hits which allowed base runners on second and third. On the very next batter a wild pitch allowed a run to score, 11-2.

Shockey’s big night continued in the third inning after she reached first and stole second and power-hitter Scupin drove her home with a double to right center, 12-2.

With runners on the corners, Biringer drove a single to left center bringing home another insurance run for UA, 13-2.

UA ended this one early after the top of the fifth inning, 13-2.

Next up

Arizona again faces Arkansas at 2 p.m. MT Saturday, then wraps up the Bear Down Fiesta Sunday at 11:30 a.m. MT against Omaha.