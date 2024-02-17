Arizona softball drops first game of season to No. 15 Arkansas

Sometimes a doubleheader is a good thing.

Arkansas found its bats in the last half of its early game against Omaha. The No. 15 Razorbacks carried that over into its second game against Arizona, handing the Wildcats (9-1) their first loss of the season by the score of 3-2.

“There’s always a chance for momentum to carry over,” Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe said. “Obviously, there’s that 30-minute break and I think it just depends on the team and what they use it for. And always, always you want to keep that momentum rolling into game two, but I don’t think that’s a reason for today.”

Miranda Stoddard got the start for her second appearance in as many days against the Razorbacks. She pitched 1.2 hitless innings on Friday night in a 3-2 victory. Things started a little shakier on Saturday, but it wasn’t all about the pitching.

Arkansas leadoff hitter Raegan Johnson started the game with a single. Stoddard followed that by hitting Raigan Kramer. Both moved up into scoring position with Nia Carter at the plate.

Carter hit it to third. Arizona shortstop Tayler Biehl threw home. The ball was there in time to catch Johnson trying to score, but catcher Emily Schepp couldn’t hold on. Both runners scored and Carter advanced to second.

There were still no outs and Arizona was behind in the first inning for just the second time this season. Stoddard gave up a two-out walk, but she and her defense didn’t allow another run in the inning.

The Arizona offense didn’t respond in the bottom of the inning. Two strikeouts and a groundout put the Wildcats back on defense.

The top of Arizona’s order struggled all game. Hitters one through four went 1 for 14. Only Dakota Kennedy reached base safely.

“I think we just didn’t do a good job of making adjustments from yesterday,” Lowe said. “And really, add that to it that I thought they had a good game plan and (Arkansas starter Robyn) Herron didn’t miss a lot of pitches, which was big credit to her. She threw two very good games, and just our willingness to kind of do something different wasn’t there one through nine. I thought Dakota made a good adjustment on the one ball down the right field line, but really, we weren’t being tough outs, which is what we’re really good at—having quality at-bats and at least putting the ball in play hard and making them make plays. And we weren’t able to do that today. We had a lot of really easy pop flies and lofted stuff that didn’t challenge them at all.”

Stoddard rebounded in the top of the second, again with help from her defense. Kennedy Miller led off for the Razorbacks with a solidly struck ball that went to the warning track. She tried to turn it into a double, but centerfielder Regan Shockey had other ideas. Shockey threw a strike to second base, getting Miller out easily.

Stoddard struck out the next two batters to keep the game 2-0, and Arizona’s offense finally got something going in the bottom of the inning. Blaise Biringer drew a one-out walk. That was followed by an Arkansas error, allowing Kaiah Altmeyer to reach safely. Schepp bounced back from the defensive miscue in the first by doubling down the left-field line to score Biringer from second and put Altmeyer on third with one out.

Herron was up to the task. She kept her team on top by striking out Tayler Biehl and inducing the groundout from Shockey, but it was a 2-1 game after two innings.

Arkansas got an insurance run in the top of the fourth with a long home run to left from Hannah Gammill. It turned out to be the difference in the game, giving the Razorbacks a 3-1 edge.

Arizona used its speed and aggressiveness to get one run back in the bottom of the fifth. Shockey hit a one-out single. Kennedy followed her with another single, the only hit from anyone in the top four of the Arizona batting order.

Carlie Scupin came up with runners on the corners and one out. She popped up into shallow center. It didn’t look deep enough to score the runner, but third base coach Josh Bloomer sent Shockey. She scored easily.

The Wildcats got two on with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Biringer drew the one-out walk. With two down, Schepp got her second hit of the day, but Arizona couldn’t bring them around.

Aissa Silva, who entered in the top of the fifth, ran into some trouble in the top of the seventh. She loaded the bases with one out but worked herself out of the jam with the help of a spectacular running catch by left fielder Dakota Kennedy to end the inning and give Arizona a chance to walk off Arkansas for the second day in a row.

“It’s really important we have our pitchers’ backs,” Kennedy said. “We work a lot on defense in practice. So, we’ve prepared for these situations, where we’re gonna play. The coaches prep us really well. So, yeah, it just all panned out.”

The Wildcats' offense couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the seventh. A 1-2-3 inning preserved the Arkansas victory.

Stoddard took the loss to move to 2-1 on the season. She gave up four hits and three earned runs in four innings of work. She struck out three, walked one, and hit a batter.

Silva pitched three innings in relief. She gave up three hits, a walk, and a wild pitch but surrendered no runs.

“I was very happy with how we pitched,” Lowe said. “Honestly, I thought we made one mistake to Gammill all day, and with a team like Arkansas, that’s where you want to be. Give yourself a chance to win. And I thought our hitters didn’t pick it up for our pitching staff today, and they’ll respond, but it’s just a matter of being able to do it within the same day.”

On a positive note, sophomore pitcher Sydney Somerndike was in uniform. She underwent surgery in the offseason and has been in street clothes for the Wildcats’ games this season.

Arizona returns to the field on Sunday to face Omaha. The Wildcats defeated the Mavericks 13-2 in five innings on Friday evening.