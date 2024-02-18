Arizona softball bounces back from 1st loss with run-rule win over Omaha

After suffering its first loss of the season Arizona softball (10-1) responded by picking up its ninth run-rule victory, beating Omaha 8-0 in five innings on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Bear Down Fiesta at Hillenbrand Stadium.

“I felt like through (Omaha’s) three pitching changes, we were able to get on time and get good swings off with three very different looks,” Caitlin Lowe said. “So adjustments were quicker today, which I’m very excited about that.”

Aissa Silva got her third start on the mound, picking up her fifth win on the season. She started aggressive, striking out three-of-four batters she faced in the first inning.

“I really think going at the batter’s helps me and knowing my defenses behind me no matter what happens,” Silva said.

In the outing Silva went 3.0 innings, allowing two hits, struck out four in 46 pitches (29 strikes).

“Can’t say enough about just her maturity this year too and wanting the ball,” Lowe said on Silva. “Wanting the moment, getting hit, then responding or giving a walk and then responding. I am loving the growth that she’s had this year.”

Miranda Stoddard came in for relief in the fourth inning and finished the final two innings not allowing a hit, striking out one in 19 pitches (16 strikes).

Regan Shockey led-off for UA today, getting Arizona a hit early hitting an infield single to third-base. After Shockey advanced to second base on a bunt and stole third, Carlie Scupin who has spent most of her time in the number two hitter spot this season came up to bat third. Scupin hit a deep SAC fly to bring home a run, 1-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, UA had a four run inning.

Tayler Biehl started the bats for UA with a single to Omaha’s shortstop. Following Biehl, perfect placed bunts by Jasmine Perezchica and Shockey loaded the bases for UA with Dakota Kennedy coming up to bat.

Kennedy stayed patient and forced a walk to bring home a run for Arizona, 2-0.

The batter after, Scupin hit a hard line drive single to right field bringing home another two runs for UA, 4-0.

After Omaha turned a double-play to get two outs in the inning, a wild pitch in the dirt allowed Kennedy to take home, 5-0.

After a 1-2-3 inning by Stoddard, Arizona looked to add more runs right away. Allie Skaggs hit her first career triple to center field and two walks loaded the bases for UA with Perezchica up to bat.

Perezchica hit a single to second base which brought home Skaggs, 6-0.

A couple batters later Kennedy added another RBI extending UA’s lead to 7-0.

In the bottom of the fifth Olivia DiNardo hit a lead-off double to right field, putting the game ending run on second base.

UA would then load the bases with still no outs and Dimler would bring home the game ending run with a single, 8-0.

Arizona now has eight wins from run-ruling teams in five innings.

UA’s next game is at home in the Hillenbrand Invitational Thursday at 6 p.m. MST against Drake.

Injury note on sophomore pitcher Sydney Somerndike:

“She was clear to start activity,” Lowe said. “So she’s been throwing. I still don’t have a timeline on her. She has not done a whole lot of activity. So, we will see on that but it was very encouraging to see her in uniform and see her spinning and I know she felt good after the three days that she did it. So all promising things.”