Arizona softball’s Regan Shockey named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Regan Shockey is what Arizona Wildcats head coach Caitlin Lowe calls a “true five-tool player.” She has already shown that by taking over centerfield as a freshman. Now, she’s been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for week two of the season.

Shockey went 11 for 16 at the plate at the Bear Down Fiesta, which included two games against No. 15 Arkansas. Her .688 average last week put her at .517 for the season. She also stole a base, putting her season total at four. She scored eight runs last weekend to increase her total to 11 runs this year.

She scored the winning run against No. 15 Arkansas in the teams’ first meeting, going home on a dropped third strike that was thrown to first base. She also scored a run on a shallow sacrifice fly in the second game between the two teams.

Shockey has also been lights-out in the field. She gunned down a runner trying to extend a single into a double in the second game against Arkansas. It kept the Wildcats within striking distance in a game they lost 3-2.

In addition to Shockey’s honor, Arizona is finally getting attention in the rankings. D1 Softball’s new rankings have the Wildcats at No. 17. NFCA and USA Softball rankings will be out later this week.