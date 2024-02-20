Arizona softball makes 2024 debut in all 4 polls

When the softball season started with the Arizona Wildcats unranked, head coach Caitlin Lowe said it was appropriate considering last year and the questions about whether the team had improved this season. After 11 games, the Wildcats have answered some of those questions and are now ranked.

The USA Today/NFCA Division I poll came out Tuesday with UA at No. 22. The ESPN.com/USA Softball poll was also released on Tuesday. Arizona is No. 23 in that poll.

On Monday, both D1 Softball and Softball America released their smaller polls. Arizona is ranked No. 17 in both of them.

The Wildcats opened the season 10-1. Their biggest games came against Arkansas last weekend, a team that is currently ranked either No. 14 or No. 15 in all four polls.

Arizona split its games against the Razorbacks with each team winning a game by the score of 3-2. The Wildcats have won their other nine games by run rule, including two games against Omaha and two against Long Beach State this past weekend.

The Wildcats play in the Hillenbrand Invitational beginning on Thursday. Their toughest opponent should be Indiana, which is receiving votes in both the NFCA and USA Softball polls. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 21 by D1 Softball last week but dropped out of the poll this week.

Arizona will also face Drake, Marshall, and Central Michigan at the Hillenbrand Invitational.