Arizona softball getting leadership from unexpected places

When you join a team with eight upperclassmen, including five seniors with Women’s College World Series experience, you probably don’t expect to fill a leadership role. That hasn’t been the case for the Arizona Wildcats’ freshman centerfielder Regan Shockey and her fellow underclassmen.

“One thing we’ve worked on this fall was making sure that leadership came from everywhere and everyone definitely has a part in the leadership of this team,” said Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe. “So it’s actually taken some weight off of our senior shoulders.”

The team has worked on making sure everyone can find her own place as a leader. That takes a load off the upperclassmen.

“We’ve read the book Legacy and it’s a great read for anyone who wants to take part in it,” Lowe said. “But really, it’s about bringing what you do to the table and letting that be leadership in its own right. And it can be quiet, it can be loud, but just being able to be in a space where your voice is heard. So honestly, I think (the seniors have) felt less pressure and more so have a like I can just show up and be myself. And if everyone’s doing that, we’re in good shape.”

Thursday, Feb. 22 Drake Bulldogs (4-1) @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) 6 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium Friday, Feb. 23 (RV) Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) 4 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) 6 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium Saturday, Feb. 24 (RV) Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) 4 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) 6 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium Sunday, Feb. 25 Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) 11:30 a.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium *All games streamed on Arizona Live Stream 2

Shockey, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, quickly found her own place as a leader. When her coach is asked about the great plays she makes in the field, it’s not her athletic ability Lowe mentions first.

“I think I’m most impressed with just her leadership capabilities and just follow me kind of thing,” Lowe said. “Obviously she has great athletic skills...five-tool player, she can pretty much do it all, but really just that authority of follow me.”

Her teammates see it, too.

“She doesn’t feel like a freshman,” said senior second baseman Allie Skaggs. “That’s the biggest thing is that I honestly kind of see a little bit of myself reflected in her in the sense of when I was a freshman, too, I feel like I got that compliment of she doesn’t act like she’s an 18-year-old that’s playing in her first collegiate season...She shows up every day like she’s been here for the past five years. So she brings that to the table and it’s just the maturity and the will to win. She’s a competitor and every single day, every single game, you wouldn’t imagine that she’s a freshman. She doesn’t conduct herself that way. She’s just like a senior like the rest of us.”

Shockey doesn’t feel like she could bring her leadership skills to the table so soon without the support of the upperclassmen.

“I think it’s just trust I had with all the upperclassmen since the first day I’ve been here,” Shockey said. “It’s always been very welcoming, very trusting in practice. I feel like we show that every day and those are key components that we work on daily.”