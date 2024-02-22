Arizona softball breaks through late, hangs on to defeat Drake

It had all the trappings of a stressful pitchers’ duel through four-and-a-half innings. Then, suddenly, the Arizona Wildcats got their bats out in the bottom of the fifth then held on down the stretch on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Drake Bulldogs.

“Our defense held us in it the whole time,” said senior first baseman Carlie Scupin. “Brooke (Mannon) did an amazing job the whole time to keep us in the game and we knew at some point we were going to score a run, so we had to kind of just keep chipping away.”

Arizona had just three hits through the first four innings and Drake had one. No one had been able to push a run across despite some promising opportunities.

“I thought they had the energy for most of the game, honestly,” said Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe. “I thought we kind of were on...our heels a little bit and started to take the momentum back there in the fourth and fifth innings.”

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats put an end to that. Reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Regan Shockey got it started with a walk. Dakota Kennedy hit a single to the wall to put runners on the corners.

Kennedy tried to draw the throw to get Shockey home. With Scupin at the plate, Kennedy jogged down the line a bit toward second base. She stopped and looked at the catcher. She jogged a little more and stopped. Still no throw. So, she went ahead and moved to second.

Arizona didn’t need the cat-and-mouse game after all. Scupin struck out her first two at-bats, but the third was a no-doubter. Over the fence and gone. Three runs in for the Wildcats.

“I think I just need to trust myself, honestly,” Scupi said. “I think at the end of the day, I know I’m a good hitter and I think I just need to believe that and not think so much out there.”

Olivia DiNardo stepped into the batter’s box and watched three straight balls go by. In the 3-0 count, she got the one she wanted and pulled it. Back-to-back home runs and the Wildcats were up 4-0. It was enough to chase the Bulldogs’ starting pitcher, Jayme Scheck.

The pitching change didn’t have the intended effect immediately. Blaise Biringer and Allie Skaggs drew back-to-back walks, but relief pitcher Paige Bedsworth finally got her team back in the dugout with a pop-up from Kaiah Altmeyer.

The break-out fifth inning was all the more important because Arizona’s aggressiveness bit them in the fourth inning. With runners on the corners and no outs, the ball got away from Drake catcher Frankie Rita. It went just a few feet up the left field line, but pinch runner Zaedi Tagalog was on the way home. She was easily out. Meanwhile, Biringer tried to go first-to-third and was also thrown out.

The two quick outs were especially painful when Skaggs hit a double to right-center that likely would have scored both runners. Arizona came up empty in the bottom of the fourth.

Freshman right-hander Mannon got the start for Arizona. She threw six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out a career-high six batters. Arizona committed two errors on her watch, one of them by Mannon. She improved to 3-0 on the season.

Mannon was in the running for the first complete game of her career. She went out in the sixth inning but couldn’t record an out.

“Brooke was awesome all night long, though,” Lowe said. “And she went right at people. I thought she had her changeup a little later in the game, which was helpful. That’s a great team. It’s a great team. It’s a great defense. They were not scared to swing the bats. I mean, they were swinging with authority. And I think that we started out slow and tried to develop momentum instead of coming hot out of the gate.”

After Mannon gave up three straight hits and two runs, sophomore left-hander Aissa Silva entered in relief with a runner on second and no outs. Silva allowed the inherited runner to score but kept the Bulldogs from putting any more runs on the board.

“I’m not really thinking about the run,” Silva said. “I’m really thinking about the batter, getting them out and helping my defense get the outs we can get. We’re still ahead.”

Silva surrendered one hit and no earned runs in 1.0 innings of relief. She struck out two of the four batters she faced and lowered her ERA to 0.63 in 22.1 IP.

Scupin and DiNardo both recorded two hits to lead the offense. Scupin went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI while DiNardo was 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

“We showed kind of like the feistiness at the end of the game,” Lowe said. “And I want us to start the game that way tomorrow because we really have multiple teams here this weekend that are high energy and they’re competitive and they’re gonna come right at us. And I feel like if we start with our tone at the beginning of games, we’re in good shape, but I thought we kind of were slow to that today. So, hopefully they have a fire lit under them tomorrow when the game starts.”

Injury Note

Sophomore middle infielder Logan Cole had surgery Thursday morning for a torn labrum and will miss the rest of the season. She becomes the second player that Arizona has lost for the season following the foot injury and surgery to freshman pitcher Ryan Maddox.

“It’s actually been going on for a really long time,” Lowe said. “She’s kind of played with the pain. She took a bump in her last game. She kind of collided with the base runner, so she got it fixed today. But surgery went well. She’s out of it. Probably will be here by Saturday or Sunday just depending on how she’s feeling.”