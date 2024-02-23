Arizona softball sweeps Indiana, Marshall to stay perfect in Hillenbrand Invitational

Arizona softball’s high-powered offense kept it perfect in the Hillenbrand Invitational, sweeping a doubleheader against Indiana and Marshall on Friday.

The 22nd-ranked Wildcats beat Indiana 6-3 and then knocked off Marshall 12-4 in six innings

UA’s bats started slow in both of the games but when the second and third at bats came around the offense got going.

“Definitely think our hitters are taking the adjustments that they need to be making during the games and we’d like to see it earlier than the second or third at bat,” coach Caitlin Lowe said. “Usually when they have a good first at bat but don’t have the result, they’re pretty excited about their second and third. Just a huge credit to them.”

Here’s what happened in the wins against Indiana and Marshall.

Game One

Miranda Stoddard got her second start of the season and pitched 3.0 innings, allowed four hits, allowed three earned runs and struck out one in 53 pitches (34 strikes).

Aissa Silva came in for relief in the top of the fourth inning and earned her sixth win of the season (6-0), she pitched 4.0 innings, allowed two hits, struck out four in 65 pitches (42 strikes).

Stoddard came out firing in the top of the first, picking up the first two outs in three pitches but after two straight walks Indiana looked to capitalize with a runner in scoring position. A single allowed a runner to score from second, 1-0.

UA didn’t wait long to respond, Dakota Kennedy singled through the left side of the infield and advanced to second base on a wild pitch bringing up power hitter Carlie Scupin. Scupin drove a two-run shot over the batter’s eye for her sixth home run of the year, 2-1.

In the bottom of the third inning UA had a chance to add some insurance runs with the bases loaded and one out but two pop-ups got Indiana out of the inning clean.

After a single to the pitcher to start the top of the fourth for the Hoosiers, Indiana’s Sarah Stone hit a two-run shot over right center to give Indiana the lead back, 3-2.

Arizona responded as they had all season adding another three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After a lead-off walk by Biehl, back-to-back perfect bunts by Jasmine Perezchica and Regan Shockey resulted in singles but back-to-back throwing errors on their hits by Indiana allowed two runs to come home for UA, 4-3.

Arizona continued to be over aggressive on the bases when Shockey got waved home from second base on a wild pitch and beat the tag, 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with runners on second and third bae Olivia DiNardo hit a SAC fly to left field which brought home Shockey, 6-3.

Game Two

After pitching four innings in relief in the game before, sophomore Silva got the start on the mound. She pitched 1.2 innings, allowed three hits, gave up one earned run, struckout three in 31 pitches (20 strikes).

“Just in a doubleheader, like that Aissa (Silva) was hot to finish the game,” Lowe said. “So, we felt like rolling her into that game was the smartest decision with that 20 minute break. They came out swinging and I think just needed a change of pace after that.”

In the top of the second inning with a runner on second Arizona turned to game one starter Stoddard for relief. She pitched 2.2 innings, allowed three hits, gave up three earned runs, struckout one in 32 pitches (23 strikes).

Brooke Mannon came in for relief in the top of the fifth inning with a runner on third and picked up the win (4-0). She pitched 1.2 innings, allowed one hit, struck out one in 21 pitches (15 strikes).

In the top of the first inning, Marshall got its offense started with a solo home run to left field, 1-0.

After Emily Schepp walked in the bottom of the second inning, Tayler Biehl hit her first career home run when she hit a two-run shot to center field putting UA up 2-1.

Marshall didn’t wait long to strike back, Brooklyn Ulrich hit a two-run home run to center field, 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning after two walks and a bunt, Arizona had runners on second and third base. Shockey hit an infield single and had to use all of her speed to beat out the throw to allow Allie Skaggs to score, 3-3.

Marshall looked to take advantage of a leadoff triple to start the top of the fifth inning and hit a single through the right side of the infield bringing home another run, 4-3.

After back-to-back walks for Arizona in the bottom of the fifth Arizona added a seven-run fifth inning.

With two outs Paige Dimler came up to pinch hit and drove a double to left field and two runs came home, 5-4. The very next batter Biehl added onto her night and hit a double to left center which brought home another run and added a run for UA, 6-4. Arizona’s two out rally didn’t stop there when Shockey hit a single through the right infield and brought home another two runs for Arizona, 8-4. After Kennedy singled up the middle, Scupin hit a double off the right wall and extended UA’s lead to 10-4.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded for UA, Perezchica added her first RBI of the game when she drove home Blaise Biringer, 11-4. The very next batter Shockey hit a single up the middle to score the game ending run, 12-4.

UA’s run-rule win over Marshall was its tenth game run-ruling an opponent.

Next up

Arizona’s next games are a double-header on Saturday against Indiana at 4 p.m. MT and Marshall at 6 p.m.