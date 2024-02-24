Arizona softball survives 14-inning marathon against Indiana, makes short work of Marshall at Hillenbrand Invitational

It was a long night for the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats. They were supposed to take the field for the first game of a doubleheader at 6 p.m. MST and start their second game two hours later. It wasn’t even close, but the team still walked away with two victories to improve to 15-1 on the season.

Game one: RV Indiana Hoosiers @ No. 22 Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats are celebrating their 50th season of college softball. In those 50 years, the longest game they have played was during the days of the AIAW. UA beat Long Beach State 2-1 in 21 innings in 1983.

Nine years later, Arizona won its first Pac-10 championship. That year, the Wildcats defeated Kansas by the score of 1-0 in 17 innings. It was the longest game in program history in the NCAA era.

UA got close to that NCAA-era program record on Saturday. The difference in eras was apparent. It wasn’t a low-scoring pitchers’ duel. Instead, it was a 10-9 victory over the Hoosiers in 14 innings, tying for the program’s second-longest game in the NCAA era and third-longest in program history.

The Wildcats had 18 hits and nine walks, were hit by two pitches, and benefited from four errors committed by Indiana. They had problems getting those baserunners around to score, though, leaving 17 runners on base.

Arizona’s lineup is not the most balanced in the world. UA has just two position players who hit from the right side of the plate.

Left-handed pitching could be a problem for the Wildcats this season, but Indiana starter Heather Johnson didn’t give them too many difficulties. Arizona chased the lefty after 2.1 innings, scoring three runs (two earned) on seven hits.

Arizona countered with its own lefty. Sophomore Aissa Silva started, facing Indiana for the second straight day. She pitched four innings and picked up her sixth win against the Hoosiers on Friday evening. It wasn’t so easy the second time around.

Silva started the game, was relieved by Miranda Stoddard, then returned to finish it. She threw 10.1 innings giving up seven runs (two earned) on seven hits. She walked one, hit two, and struck out one while improving her record to 7-0 this season.

“It took guts, especially when a team comes back and scores, and you know, okay, another one, another one, another one, and it feels like we’re gonna end the game and we just can’t get that big hit,” Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe said of Silva. “And I was so proud of the team and her especially for each time being like, ‘Yep, I got it and we’re gonna score when we get back in here,’ even when they put a couple runs on the board. It was like we just knew if we had the last chance we were going to do it, but just so tough.”

Stoddard was also facing the Hoosiers’ hitting for the second straight day. After pitching 3.0 innings against Indiana and 2.2 innings against Marshall on Friday, she threw 3.2 against IU on Saturday.

Stoddard gave up four hits and two earned runs. Two of those hits were home runs, adding to the one long ball surrendered by Silva.

Regan Shockey, Carlie Scupin, Olivia DiNardo, Blaise Biringer, and Emily Schepp all had multi-hit games but senior right fielder Jasmine Perezchica was the star.

“She was just gritty tonight and I’m very proud of her staying within herself for that last at-bat,” Lowe said about Perezchica. “It’s really easy to get big and try to do too much and she just took what they gave her and wanted the moment, most importantly. I think that was the biggest thing. She was ready for it. She’s been in and out of the lineup right now, and just the fact that she was all about that moment and ready for it. I’m just very, very proud.”

Perezchica came into the game with 12 appearances this year but just seven starts. All of those starts have been in right field after being Arizona’s regular centerfielder in the past. Despite changing positions and getting fewer opportunities, she came into the game leading the team with a .571 batting average and a .632 on-base percentage.

She exceeded expectations against the Hoosiers, going 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBI. The second RBI was the biggest.

“I was just trying to do something for my team,” Perezchica said. “Just figured that I wanted something on the ground and got it done.”

The team also got offensive contributions from unexpected places. Although she played defensive positions other than pitcher and was a hitter in high school, Brooke Mannon has not hit since she came to college. Devyn Netz was a huge part of the offense last season, but Lowe has not been using her pitchers to hit so far this season; she still uses them as pinch runners at times.

Mannon stepped in as a hitter late in the game. She took over for DiNardo, who is “a little banged up” according to her coach. DiNardo was the designated player through the first half of the game. Mannon stepped into that position in the 9th inning.

“We ran out of subs, man,” Lowe said. “We used every single person on this team. And everybody contributed and I can’t say enough about the role. I mean, Brooke took at-bats tonight and she was ready for it. She’s been taking batting practice, but we get into a position where we need to score a run to keep that game extended, and all of a sudden she’s got a full game at-bats on her plate in the four-hole. So I’m just proud of them. Everything I told her she’s like, ‘Alright, what do we do next?’ And it was just very tactical and just proud of all of them.”

The teams played extra innings under what’s known as the international tiebreaker rules. When a team is on offense, the hitter who made the final out in their previous offensive half-inning is placed on second base as a runner. It encourages conservative play with each team depending on sacrificing to move the runner. The teams ended up scoring no more than one run per inning until the 14th.

The Wildcats kept the Hoosiers off the board in the top halves of the 9th, 12th, and 13th innings. They had opportunities to win the game in the bottom halves of those innings but failed each time.

In the 9th inning, Dakota Kennedy was the runner. She was caught stealing going to third base with Scupin up to bat. Scupin singled to right field later in the at-bat, a hit that likely would have scored Kennedy and ended the game. Instead, she stood on first base as the next two batters struck out.

In the 12th, Scupin stood on second base. Mannon hit into a fielder’s choice but the Hoosiers failed to record the out. Biringer was intentionally walked to load the bases and create a force situation at each base.

With all three bags full, Allie Skaggs’ fly to centerfield put the first out on the board. The inning then ended abruptly when Schepp hit a fly that was caught by the third baseman, who stepped on the bag from which Scupin had strayed. A double play ended the inning instead of Arizona ending the game.

The Wildcats got another chance to end the game in the next inning. With Schepp on second to start things, Tayler Biehl tried to sacrifice her to third with a bunt. The third baseman committed a fielding error. Schepp stayed put on second and Biehl was safe at first.

Perezchica got the bunt down to move Schepp and Biehl up, and Shockey drew the IBB to load the bases. A liner that wasn’t deep enough for Schepp to score and a strikeout ended that chance, too.

The Hoosiers broke through in the top of the 14th. They scored two runs on an RBI single by Alex Cooper. The Wildcats limited the damage by picking off Cooper and getting Cora Bassett to ground out, but they might have already squandered all their opportunities.

That turned out not to be the case.

With Scupin on second base, Mannon was hit by a pitch. Biringer hit into a fielder’s choice, but an Indiana error allowed everyone to reach base safely. The bags were full with no outs.

Skaggs struck out for the first out of the inning, but Schepp followed that with her final RBI. She sent the 0-2 pitch to center field, scoring Scupin and keeping the bases loaded with one out. Arizona was only down one run.

Biehl’s sacrifice fly to left field tied the game, but Indiana disagreed with the outcome. Biehl’s fly was the second out. Mannon went home on the fly and left fielder Taylor Minnick threw the ball in.

The ball was in with plenty of time to tag Mannon, but catcher Avery Parker was immediately called for obstruction by home plate umpire Jim Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi had overturned a call in Indiana’s favor earlier in the game based not on his fellow officials or a replay but on the argument of IU head coach Shonda Stanton. This time he wasn’t moved by her arguments. Mannon was called safe and the game was tied.

Perezchica had 25 RBI coming into the game against IU. One of those was recorded this season. The senior had just four multi-RBI games in her career. In her final at-bat, she drove in her second run of the game, giving her a fifth multi-RBI game. The game was over.

Game two: Marshall Thundering Herd @ No. 22 Arizona Softball

Arizona’s first game of the day started late because the previous matchup between Marshall and Drake ran over. If that wasn’t bad enough, it ran three hours and forty minutes when the Wildcats’ game against Indiana was finally played. They needed a break.

Arizona got one with a quick 10-2 run-rule victory over the Herd. The second game of the doubleheader lasted just under 90 minutes.

Stoddard got the start, but she and her defense had some difficulties to start the game. Stoddard surrendered two straight hits. Fortunately for her, the defense recorded an out when leadoff hitter Sydney Bickel tried to go from first to third on a single by Rielly Lucas.

Stoddard gave up her third straight hit. The damage was compounded when Schepp’s throwing error allowed Lucas to score. Marshall had the 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn Ulrich got caught in another rundown to record the second out, but that allowed Bella Gerlich to advance to third.

Stoddard promptly uncorked a wild pitch in the next at-bat. Gerlich’s run doubled the Herd’s lead to 2-0.

In the earlier game, Arizona responded almost every time Indiana took a lead or tied the game. The Wildcats didn’t start the same way in the second game, but they improved as it progressed. They scored in every inning except the first.

Schepp made up for her early throwing error in the bottom of the second inning. A two-run homer to left-center scored her and Biringer to tie the game.

Stoddard’s day was over after the second inning. Graduate student Ali Blanchard came in to pitch. The pitching change was accompanied by a change in catcher.

“I was happy that Liv could come in there and do her job for AB,” Lowe said. “I can’t say enough about AB’s performance.”

Schepp switched places with DiNardo. Despite a mild injury, DiNardo joined the battery for the first time all weekend. Lowe wants to make sure both the young backstops are able to contribute on both sides of the game.

“I like them both on the defensive side, honestly,” Lowe said of her two catchers. “Liv’s kind of nursing a little bit of a leg issue and I just, I’m trying to keep her off her feet, too. But the goal is to keep them both fresh, to keep them both hitting, to keep them both kind of in the lineup and seeing stuff, so just kind of depends on the matchup. Depends on what we need out of them. Em did a great job, and catching 14 innings is not easy.”

Scupin gave the Wildcats a lead by driving in Shockey in the bottom of the third. Arizona tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth off a throwing error by Marshall’s first baseman.

The ‘Cats were ready to go home when the fifth inning rolled around. Kennedy led off with a single. Scupin accounted for her second and third RBI of the game with a two-run home run to center.

DiNardo made it back-to-back with a solo shot to center. The 7-2 Arizona lead drove starting pitcher Savannah Rice from the game.

Relief pitcher Kaleea Washington couldn’t stop the bleeding. Two straight singles put Biringer and Schepp on the corners. A third single by Skaggs drove in Biringer to give Arizona an 8-2 lead.

The Wildcats needed two more to end the game and earn their 11th run-rule victory of the season. Schepp got one of them off a wild pitch. Scupin provided the final one with her third RBI of the inning and fourth of the game.

“We have so many great girls on our team,” Perezchica said. “As you can tell we kind of burned everyone on the bench and that’s a good thing. I mean, what else can I say?”

Stoddard pitched 2.0 innings but did not figure in the decision. She gave up two runs, but only one of those was earned. She struck out two of the nine batters she faced. She threw 32 pitches. Nine of those were balls.

Blanchard got the win in 3.0 IP. She faced 11 batters, giving up one hit and two walks. She threw a total of 40 pitches with 24 strikes.

The Wildcats are 5-0 at the Hillenbrand Invitational. They will try to go 6-0 and improve to 16-1 on the season when they face Central Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2024.