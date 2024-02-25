Arizona softball sweeps Hillenbrand Invitational with 9-inning win over Central Michigan

After 19 innings of softball the night before, No. 22 Arizona needed another nine in the 5-4 win against Central Michigan in order to complete the sweep of the Hillenbrand Invitational.

“As much as I did not love our performance, I am happy that I’m upset with a win and not a loss today,” UA coach Caitlin Lowe said. “So I think that’s the biggest thing is just figuring out a way to win extra innings.”

Jasmine Perezchica who was the hero last night against Indiana in the 14 inning game, came up clutch again for UA in the bottom of the ninth where she brought home the game winning run.

Brooke Mannon got her fifth start on the mound of the season and after giving up an early run in the first inning, Mannon only went one more before Ali Blanchard came in for relief in the top of the third inning.

On the day, Mannon pitched 2.0 innings, allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out two batters in 34 pitches (23 strikes).

Blanchard only pitched 0.1 innings, walked a batter and threw a wild pitch before being taken out for Miranda Stoddard.

After a walk and a hit-by-pitch to start the top of the first inning for Central Michigan, its first hit of the game singled to left field which brought home an early run, 1-0.

In the top of the second, freshman pitcher Mannon hit the first batter she faced in the helmet and single right after put two runners in scoring position with one out. Mannon stayed poised and struck out the next two batters retiring the top half of the inning.

With a new pitcher for UA in the top of the third inning, Blanchard walked a batter and threw a wild pitch in the dirt which put a runner on third base for CMU with Skyler Coberley coming up to the plate to face Stoddard who just came in for relief. Coberley hit a two-run shot over right center field extending its lead, 3-0.

“When we’re giving up lead off walks, hit by pitches, those are passes we can’t afford to make,” Lowe said. “I think with our defense playing so well we have to figure out how to control the things we can control and really put the ball in play and just let our defense make plays. It’s just frustrating when we get those base runners that kind of didn’t earn their way on and I’d rather her just attack the zone and go right at people and then whatever happens we’ll deal with.”

With runners on the corners and no outs for UA in the bottom of the third, Carlie Scupin hit a deep SAC fly to center field which brought home Arizona’s first run of the game, 3-1.

With runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth and UA needing some clutch hitting, Olivia DiNardo hit a SAC fly to left field bringing in Dakota Kennedy to score, 3-2. UA had a chance with bases loaded and two outs but Kaiah Altmeyer flied out to end the inning.

Stoddard kept Arizona in it, throwing back-to-back one-two-three innings in the fifth and sixth. Stoddard’s only hit allowed was the two-run shot given up to the first batter she faced.

“Not the best way to start, first pitch out of the bullpen,” Miranda Stoddard said. “But it does happen, right? So, I knew that if I just threw to my defense and really trusted my stuff that we’re gonna get out of it and I knew that the offense would come through eventually. So, it was just about trying to shut them down for the remaining innings and eventually it would come around in our way.”

She pitched 3.2 innings, struck out three in 50 pitches thrown (29 strikes).

In the bottom of the sixth with a runner on third, UA had its first hit which resulted in a run when Regan Shockey singled to third base which brought home Allie Skaggs and tied the game up at 3-3. Arizona had runners on first and second base with one out but failed to bring home another run

Aissa Silva, who pitched 17 innings over the weekend came in for relief in the top of the seventh and only gave up a walk before sending the bats back to UA.

Arizona had runners on first and second with one out with Allie Skaggs coming up to bat. Skaggs hit a single through the left field and Arizona stayed aggressive on the base running as they have all year sending Biringer home but the throw beat her there early and the catcher was waiting for her.

In the eighth inning, Corberley continued her hot day for CMU, she hit a single into left field which brought home a run, 4-3.

UA loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth with no outs for Carlie Scupin to come and tie it with a SAC fly to center field, 4-4. Arizona had runners on second and third base with two outs but a diving grab in shallow center field ended the inning.

Silva went one-two-three in the top of the ninth, not allowing Central Michigan’s ghost runner to make it home. Silva (8-0) earned the win in relief. She pitched 3.0 innings, allowed one hit, struck out four batters in 40 pitches thrown (31 strikes).

In the bottom of the ninth, yesterday’s hero against Indiana Perezchica came up to bat to try and walk-it off again. Perezchica placed a bunt to try and advance Biringer to third base but a throwing error by CMU’s third baseman allowed Biringer to come home and end it in the ninth inning, 4-3. ‘

Notables from the weekend

* This was Arizona’s 22nd time in history sweeping the Hillenbrand Invitational.

* Over the weekend Silva pitched 20 total innings, threw a total of 295 pitches and only allowed three earned runs.