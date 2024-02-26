Arizona centerfielder Regan Shockey honored with 2nd straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award

The Arizona Wildcats’ starting centerfielder is setting herself apart. Three weeks into the softball season, Regan Shockey has one back-to-back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

Shockey and her team went 6-0 at the Hillenbrand Invitational this past weekend, including two wins over an Indiana team that was receiving votes in the polls and a feisty Central Michigan team. That improved their record to 16-1.

Shockey officially leads the Pac-12 in batting average if only because teammate Jasmine Perezchica hasn’t averaged enough plate appearances per game yet. Shockey is hitting .527 as the everyday centerfielder. She has started all 17 of the Wildcats’ games. Perezchica is hitting .609 and has an on-base percentage of .655, both of which would lead the league if she had enough appearances in the batter’s box.

That’s still pretty impressive. After all, Perezchica is a senior with over a year’s experience as a starter. Shockey’s 17 games as the starting centerfielder make up the entirety of her career.

At the Hillenbrand Invitational, Shockey averaged .538 (14 for 26). She scored six runs and knocked seven more in. She is five-for-five in stolen base attempts.

Shockey and her fellow freshmen will take the first road trip of their college careers. They will go into the heart of SEC land.

Arizona travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to take on a tough slate at the 2024 T-Mobile Crimson Classic. The schedule includes two games against the Alabama Crimson Tide (16-0), two against Nothern Iowa (8-3), and one against South Alabama (10-4).