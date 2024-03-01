Close calls cost No. 19 Arizona in loss to No. 10 Alabama

A pitchers’ duel was bracketed by two crucial calls that went against the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats. They turned out to be the difference in a 2-1 loss to No. 10 Alabama late Friday night in Tuscaloosa.

Aissa Silva got the start for Arizona despite the fact that the Crimson Tide are hitting well against lefties. She immediately ran into trouble.

Silva appeared to have secured the first out of the game with a groundout to first base. Instead, leadoff batter Jenna Johnson was told to go back to the box and a ball was assessed.

While the broadcast didn’t show the call by the umpire or replay the pitch, it was stated that it was called an illegal pitch. Considering that a ball was assessed, that had to be the call.

The illegal pitch rule was eased this year. It’s no longer illegal to have both feet off the ground while pitching. For the pitch to be called illegal, the pitcher must replant and push off a second time. There are also other illegal motions, but whether Silva did any of them is open to question as there was no replay.

Silva retired the next batter, but then promptly gave up a one-out, two-run home run. She followed that with a single, another walk, and a hit batter. her day was over.

Miranda Stoddard entered the game in relief and put out the fire. Stoddard threw 5.2 innings of three-hit softball. She walked two and struck out two while surrendering no runs.

The Wildcats carried their pitcher’s momentum into the second inning. Catcher Emily Schepp hit one over the fence to cut the lead to one.

Schepp Smash!





Both teams threatened to score later in the game.

Tayler Biehl led off the top of the third with a double to left-center. Jasmine Perezchica slapped one to the left side of the field that worked just as well as a sacrifice. Biehl was on third with only one out. Groundouts from Regan Shockey and Dakota Kennedy put an end to that threat.

In the bottom half of the inning, Alabama got two in scoring position with one out. A grounder to Allie Skaggs at second base was thrown home to keep the runner from scoring on a fielder’s choice. The second walk of the inning loaded the bases with two outs, but Stoddard induced the 5-3 groundout to end the inning with no runs for the Tide.

Some defensive work from the Gold Glover herself and the Cats get out of the jam!





The Wildcats again got a runner in scoring position with fewer than two outs in the top of the fourth. A single and a stolen base created a promising scenario. A strikeout and groundout ended it.

Neither team got another runner past first base until the top of the seventh. Arizona had three outs to get one run or the game was over.

Alea Johnson relieved Crimson Tide starter Kayla Beaver. It was a very successful pitching change. Schepp was the first batter to face Johnson, and she watched three straight changeups go right down the middle to strike out.

Skaggs came to the plate sporting a hitless day. She hit one of the sky-high popups that she’s been struggling with this season. The Tide’s right fielder couldn’t reel it in, and Skaggs reached second with one out.

Biehl, who had one of Arizona’s three hits in the game, came up to see if she could have success against Alabama’s reliever. She was another strikeout victim.

Perezchica was set to come up next. The senior came into the game hitting .609, by far the best on the team. However, she’s a slap hitter with just 29 career RBI. The coaches opted to go with Paige Dimler as the pinch hitter—and it almost worked.

Dimler hit one to second base that was bobbled by Kali Heivilin. She eventually threw it to first, but it looked like Dimler was safe both with the naked eye and the television replay. Both members of the SEC+ broadcast crew were sure it would be overturned. In addition, Skaggs had been running from second base the whole time and got around to home while the ball was being fielded and thrown, possibly tying the game or forcing the officiating crew to place her on the bases.

Instead, first base umpire Tom Meyer called Dimler out to end the game. Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe appealed, but the officiating crew came to the opposite conclusion of the broadcasting crew, and their conclusion is the only one that matters. Dimler was called out, giving Alabama the 2-1 victory.