No. 7 Washington hands No. 22 Arizona softball worst loss of the season

Arizona has four players in the top 15 of the Pac-12 when it comes to RBI. You wouldn’t have known that on Friday evening as the team struggled to get runs in against No. 7 Washington. The pitching and defense certainly didn’t help in Arizona’s worst loss of the season as the Wildcats fell to the Huskies 13-2 in six innings.

“We didn’t have a good start”” said Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe. I think offensively, we gave away way too many pitches, at-bats, and then defensively didn’t take care of business.”

Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan gave up five hits and four walks, but she limited the damage when runners got on base. The hits went to the two, six, seven, and nine-hole hitters and pinch-hitter Paige Dimler who hit in the eight hole at the end of the game. Even when the Wildcats got on base, they couldn’t do much with the runners.

“We...just weren’t swinging at strikes,” said Arizona third baseman Blaise Biringer. “I think we weren’t trusting our abilities because we are a really good-hitting team. I think we were kind of just expanding our zone, and that’s not what we usually do. But I think just going into tomorrow, I think just making an adjustment and just swinging at good pitches and not expanding our zone and not swinging at balls.”

The Wildcats put runners in scoring position with one out or less in the bottom of the first, fifth, and sixth innings. They also had a runner in scoring position in the third. Those opportunities resulted in just one run. The other run was pushed across when Allie Skaggs walked to lead off the fourth and Biringer hit a two-out double.

Meanwhile, Arizona was also struggling in the circle. Aissa Silva came in with an 11-1 record and 0.90 WHIP but surrendered six hits, one walk, and four earned runs in 3.0 innings.

Ali Blanchard came in to relieve Silva in the top of the fourth. She started strong, sitting down the first four batters she faced. Then, things got difficult.

The fifth hitter for Blanchard was Jillian Celis. She hit the ball out to put UW up 5-1 just after Biringer’s RBI single got Arizona on the board. Alana Johnson followed with her own solo shot to make the game 6-1.

Blanchard got things back under wraps, retiring the next two batters. The sixth inning got out of control, though.

Blanchard walked the first batter, then an error by Biringer allowed another to reach with no outs. That was followed by an error on Blanchard to load the bases.

“Just for me, I think it was just unacceptable on all of our parts, especially mine,” Biringer said. “I think that’s not usually what we do. But overall I think it’s unacceptable and it’s not on AB. I think if we get out, we’re good and I think that just we should be better. So I think just trusting our abilities and just kind of playing catch really.”

Lowe agreed with that assessment.

“I think she’s spot on,” Lowe said. “I think we have way higher standards for ourselves defensively and we make those plays most of the time. And I just think everything went wrong at the same time, and when that happens, that’s gonna happen against a good team.”

Biringer bounced back in the next at-bat, throwing out the runner at home to keep the score at 6-1. That brought up Giselle Alvarez for the Huskies.

Alvarez hit a fly to right field that didn’t go as an error, but it looked to be misplayed by Jasmine Perezchica. She wasn’t able to get back for it, and two runs scored for the 8-1 lead.

After going back-to-back in the previous inning, Celis and Johnson did it again in the sixth to bring in a total of four more runs. And it still wasn’t over.

Kinsey Fielder came up and took a 3-1 pitch out of the park for back-to-back-to-back home runs. UW had a 13-1 lead when the top of the sixth finally came to an end.

Blanchard took one for the team when things got out of control. Arizona is currently down to three available pitchers with Ryan Maddox, Sydney Somerndike, Devyn Netz, and Brooke Mannon all out with injuries. Mannon is day-to-day, but the other three are either out for the season or have yet to pitch this year.

“AB stayed out there way longer than she had to, but that was the position we were in tonight,” Lowe said.

Arizona needed five runs in the bottom of the sixth to avoid its first run-rule loss of the season. The Wildcats managed to push one across, but that’s where it ended.

The Wildcats don’t want to dwell on the loss since they will face the Huskies again in less than 24 hours.

“I think it’s a new day,” Biringer said. “I think we just kind of reset. I don’t think we’re gonna really harp on what we did wrong. I think that’s just kind of the wrong thing to do.”