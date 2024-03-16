Washington scores 10 2-out runs to dominate Arizona softball again, win series

Arizona softball head coach Caitlin Lowe said on Wednesday that her team needed to be better at situational hitting with two outs or two strikes. The No. 22 Wildcats haven’t mastered that, but the No. 7 Washington Huskies sure have.

The Huskies used two-out rallies to score 10 of their 11 runs, dominating Arizona for the second straight day in an 11-3 win in six innings. It was the second-straight run-rule loss for the Wildcats and ensured that Washington wins the series. The Huskies will go for the sweep on Sunday at 12 p.m. MST.

Arizona started well, with starter Miranda Stoddard keeping the Huskies off the board in the top of the first and putting up three in the bottom of the inning to take its first lead of the weekend.

“I thought we came out strong today, honestly,” said Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe. “It’s just maintaining that throughout the whole game. And no matter what gets really thrown at us, because I think this is a game we’re gonna have to out-hit someone. They’re a very well-rounded team top to bottom. So just understanding what kind of game we’re in, and then just making sure we don’t give away any at-bats.”

Allie Skaggs knocked in the first run on a groundout. Blaise Biringer followed. She hit just the seventh home run of her career and her first this season to make it a multi-run inning for Arizona.

BOMBDIGGITY! @blaisenicoleb goes yard with a two-run homer in the first! pic.twitter.com/qm5lEPQYu5 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 16, 2024

That just seemed to wake UW. They put three up in the top of the second to make it 3-3. The Wildcats stalled there, but the Huskies didn’t.

“When we score, put up the three spot, you don’t want to give it up right back and give the momentum back to them,” Lowe said. “And they really took the momentum and kind of ran with that.”

It looked like it was going to be over even earlier than it was. Jillian Celis came up in the third inning with runners on the corners and no outs. Despite the fact that Celis hit two home runs on Friday evening, Avery Hobson tried to steal second base during the at-bat. The problem was that Celis hit yet another home run on that pitch and Hobson just kept running.

Arizona asked for a review. It was ruled that Hobson left first base early. She was called out, three runs were wiped off the board, and Celis was sent back to the box.

Stoddard gave way to Aissa Silva, who induced the pop-up from Celis for the second out of the inning. Silva also got a pop-up from Alana Johnson, and the inning was over with the game still tied at 3-3.

After Arizona played with fire in the third, Silva finally surrendered a run in the fourth. Olivia Johnson hit a one-out solo home run, the only run scored by UW with fewer than two outs.

The dam broke in the top of the fifth. Hobson made up for her baserunning error in the third inning with a lead-off double. Silva sat down Celis and A. Johnson, then got into a full count on Kinsey Fiedler. It was one of many three-ball counts Arizona pitchers got into during the evening.

Fiedler hit the 3-2 pitch down the right field line to score Hobson and give UW the 5-3 lead, but Arizona was still in it if Silva could get that final out of the inning. She just couldn’t do it, and neither could Stoddard when she re-entered the game.

Silva walked the next batter, then Stoddard walked the bases full when she returned. Sydney Stewart hit a single through the left side beyond shortstop Tayler Biehl’s diving attempt, scoring two more runs and making it 7-3. Stoddard issued yet another walk to load the bases again.

The top of the fifth inning finally came to an end off the fielder’s choice by Rylee Holtorf. This time, Biehl made a great play to get the runner at third and put her team back on offense.

“(The defense) was way better today,” second baseman Allie Skaggs said. “We were really sped up yesterday and I feel like the first inning today kind of set the tone of okay, throw up or down, we’re good to go. It kind of kept us calm. I think, as a whole, our defense kind of came together a little bit, communicated a little bit more. We knew it was gonna be loud again. So just kind of proactively talking about situations. We know they’re a very aggressive running team. So it’s kind of just proactively knowing where we’re going with the ball before the play actually happens so that we aren’t getting caught up in the speed of the game.”

Arizona went down 1-2-3 in the fifth for the third straight inning. It wouldn’t be the last time, either. After giving up three runs, Lindsay Lopez sat down 15 straight batters.

“I thought she placed the ball really well,” Skaggs said. “She threw a great game. She has good stuff. And honestly, I think she pounded the zone and knew when to get us out of the zone, too. So, that’s just on us to make adjustments quicker just swinging at the strikes that we can pound early in the counts, too, and not getting too over anxious and swinging at her best pitches. And it’s kind of just she threw a good game for herself and I think we can do a better job of kind of playing to our strengths.”

Stoddard got two easy outs on four pitches to start the sixth. The wheels again came off with two outs. A single was followed by two straight walks to load the bases and bring up Brooke Nelson. Nelson’s grand slam gave the Huskies enough runs for the run rule as long as they could keep Arizona off the board in the bottom of the inning.

“A lot of them were the free passes before the big hits,” Lowe said. “And I think that’s the biggest thing is if we can get those outs, we’re not in those innings and we’re not in the situation. So just being better at closing out counts, limiting the walks.”

Stoddard allowed one more hit before getting her team back in the dugout to try to keep the run rule at bay. The Wildcats went down in order to end the game.

Arizona will try to salvage a win in the series on Sunday afternoon.