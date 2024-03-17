No. 22 Arizona softball gets ‘feisty’ win to close out series against No. 7 Washington

After two straight run-rule losses to No. 7 Washington, the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats had something to prove and they wanted to prove it against the Huskies’ ace. They did so in a 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The Huskies started freshman Sidne Peters, but she was pulled after the 2.1 innings. In came sophomore Ruby Meylan who had the Wildcats swinging at balls outside the zone repeatedly on Friday night. They had fixed that by Sunday.

“I think overall we wanted her to come out and pitch to us,” said sophomore designated player Olivia DiNardo. “We wanted to feel like okay, we got their starter. We deserve to hit off her and we deserve to show that we can do it.”

DiNardo has been rotating between playing DP or sitting out lately while freshman Emily Schepp catches. A hamstring injury has sidelined DiNardo from being an everyday catcher, but it didn’t stop her from hitting one out of the park.

DiNardo came up in the bottom of the sixth inning with Allie Skaggs on first base and one out. Skaggs led off the inning with an infield single to third that barely stayed fair. Washington challenged the ruling but was unsuccessful.

DiNardo got into a 2-0 count then took a swing at the next two to fall to even. She hit the next pitch out of the yard for just the second home run for Arizona in the series.

LIV ‼️



Two-run bomb for the lead in the sixth for @OliviaDiNardo3!



@Pac12Network

“Feisty,” said Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe about her team’s performance. “They just found a way to get on base. I thought we had opportunities to score and we didn’t early on, which was frustrating, but they chipped away. They didn’t let it get to them. And then I can’t say enough about Liv. She kept her head screwed on...and I thought each at-bat in that game she got better.”

It was all Arizona’s pitchers and defense would need in the game. Miranda Stoddard started and initially went four innings. After a leadoff single to open the fifth, she gave way to Aissa Silva.

Silva went 2.1 innings and got the win to improve to 12-2 on the season. She gave up no hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Stoddard re-entered the game in seventh with one on and one out. She got the last two batters on four pitches to pick up the save.

Arizona’s pitchers were helped by some spectacular plays in the field, mostly involving shortstop Tayler Biehl.

In the top of the fifth, Biehl made a long run into foul territory to catch one headed for Arizona’s bullpen. It gave the Wildcats the first out after a leadoff single started the inning. The inning came to an end in the next at-bat when Giselle Alvarez hit a grounder to second base. The throw by Skaggs was on time to get the lead runner and allow a superb throw by Biehl to narrowly get Alvarez at first for the double play.

Easy as 4-6-3.



Skaggs → Biehl → Scupin for ✌️



@Pac12Network

Arizona’s hitters got six hits and two walks against Washington’s pitchers despite striking out seven times. They also took advantage of a Washington error. Three of the hits went for extra bases.

Arizona’s pitchers allowed just three hits and three walks after getting shelled the previous two games. Arizona also committed one error.

“I can’t say enough about Miranda and Aissa,” Lowe said. “We gave a ton of runs in the first two games and for them just to come out and just absolutely go after what they’re good at. I thought they were themselves today. You saw feisty Aissa, swagger on the mound, and Miranda was just tough as nails, and I thought it was just a huge character-type win. Just gritty and awesome.”

CATS WIN CATS WIN CATS WIN!



No. 25 Arizona gets the upset win defeating No. 8 Washington, 2-0!#NCAASoftball x Pac-12 Network / @ArizonaSoftball pic.twitter.com/ZJsDeSn9J8 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 17, 2024

Washington had secured the series win on Saturday, but Arizona was able to avoid the sweep. The Wildcats now hit the road again to visit No. 17 California.