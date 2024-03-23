Arizona softball drops extra inning contest at Cal

Arizona softball blew a late five run lead before falling in extra innings at Cal Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats led the Bears 5-0 through five innings and had a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Cal rallied for five runs to tie the game, then walked off Arizona 7-6 in the ninth.

Arizona (21-8-1) was in command for most of the game. The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead off a homer from Allie Skaggs, her eighth of the season.

No doubt about it @allieskaggs9 goes yard in the first inning!



@Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/oR1vkhjwN0 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 23, 2024

Skaggs extended Arizona’s lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI single.

An inning later Arizona’s lead grew to 5-0 when Tayler Biehl hit a two-run homer down the right field line, her second career home run.

On the mound, Miranda Stoddard shut down Cal’s offense through five innings, keeping the Bears off the board. When Cal finally got to Stoddard in the sixth inning, the grad senior was able to limit the damage to one run.

Arizona got that run back in the top of the seventh to take a 6-1 lead to the bottom of the frame.

That’s when things fell apart.

After recording one out and conceding a baseball, Cal’s Acacia Anders took Stoddard deep on a two-run shot to straight away center to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Cal then hit back-to-back two out homers to tie the game. The first was a two-run shot by Tianna Bell, then a solo homer from Elon Butler.

Stoddard finished the seventh inning. She gave up five earned runs on nine hits for the day. Aissa Silva entered the game in relief for extra innings.

Arizona’s bats weren’t able to provide Silva any run support in the eighth or ninth innings.

Silva held Cal silent in the eighth, but in the ninth the Bears put a runner on third with one out. Kaylee Pond delivered the walk-off hit with a soft grounder to second base, and Cal’s runner was able to reach home in time.

Arizona, which won game one of the series, will look to take the rubber match when the two teams face off Sunday at noon PT on Pac-12 Networks.