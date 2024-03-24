Arizona softball can’t keep California in the yard, surrenders lead for 2nd day in a row

Just like Saturday, Arizona second baseman Allie Skaggs gave the No. 21 Wildcats a first-inning lead with a home run. Just like Saturday, Arizona’s pitchers couldn’t maintain the lead and the team fell in a one-run game.

No. 19 California came back from a 3-0 deficit to win 8-7 on Sunday afternoon in Berkeley. It preserved the 2-1 series win for the Golden Bears. They improved to 24-8 on the season and 3-6 in the conference. Arizona fell to 21-9-1 on the season and 4-5 in Pac-12 play.

Coming into the weekend, Skaggs had not hit a home run since Mar. 9 against Oregon State. She has two in the last two games.

The first inning was almost a replay of the first inning the day before except that it was even more productive on Sunday.

Dakota Kennedy and Olivia DiNardo set the table. Kennedy led off with a double, and DiNardo’s one-out single put two on for Skaggs. The 2-1 pitch went over the wall to give Arizona a 3-0 lead.

Last weekend against Washington, Arizona’s pitchers had difficulty getting third outs. Once again, that struck starter Aissa Silva against the hot-hitting Bears.

Silva sat down the first two hitters on a strikeout and a pop-out. Kaylee Pond got things going for Cal with a two-out solo shot. Still, if Silva could end it there, her team would still lead 3-1.

Pond’s fourth home run of the season just seemed to motivate the Bears. It was followed by a double, a walk, and a single to load the bases. Still, there were two outs. No more runs had scored.

Alyssa Herrera put an end to that. Her single drove in two more runs to tie the game.

Silva ended the inning like she started it, getting a strikeout for the third out. Between the two strikeouts, Cal sent eight batters to the plate. That matched the eight batters Arizona sent in the top of the inning.

The Bears have now hit 48 home runs this season. That’s an average of 1.5 long balls per game. Pond’s home run was one of three on the day. Over the three-game series, Cal hit seven out of the park.

Silva bounced back in the second, sitting down the Bears in order. She gave way to freshman Brooke Mannon in the third.

Mannon had not appeared since Mar. 2. She made appearances against Alabama and Northern Iowa in Tuscaloosa that day but had been out with an unspecified minor injury since. As of last Tuesday when head coach Caitlin Lowe met with the media, she was still day-to-day.

Mannon looked strong in the first inning of her return to the circle. She produced a 1-2-3 inning that included a strikeout.

As for the home run thing, it turns out that Arizona is pretty good at that, too. The team came into the game with 31 homers on the year. The ‘Cats hit their second of the day to improve to 33 on the year when Tayler Biehl led off the fourth with the second HR of her career. It put Arizona ahead in the game and second in the Pac-12 for team home runs.

As they did in the first, the Bears responded to Arizona’s offensive breakthrough. They just did it in a much more aggressive fashion.

Lagi Quiroga led off the bottom of the fourth with her own solo shot. That tied the game at 4-4.

Mannon secured two outs, but the two-out rally struck Wildcat pitchers again. A single followed by a double scored another run, putting Cal in the lead for the first time all day. That ended Mannon’s day.

Miranda Stoddard came in and immediately threw a wild pitch. That allowed another run to score, giving the Bears a 6-4 lead. Stoddard followed that by hitting Pond with a pitch to add a baserunner. Pond stole second, but Stoddard finally secured the third out without more damage.

There was more damage to be had, though. It came in the bottom of the sixth. Stoddard gave up a leadoff single. That was followed by a two-run blast. The score was 8-4. Arizona still needed three outs and then had to find a way to score quickly.

Stoddard got Arizona out of the inning with two strikeouts. Now, her offense needed to pick her up.

Shockey got it started with a leadoff walk. DiNardo put two on with no outs before giving way to pinch runner Jasmine Perezchica. The bases were loaded and Emily Schepp was up.

With one swing of the bat, Schepp almost tied it up. Her hit went off the top of the wall and bounced back in. It was ruled a very long single and scored just one run instead of the four the Wildcats needed. The call was reviewed, but it stood.

The bases were still loaded and there were no outs. Carlie Scupin walked to force in another run, making it 8-6 in Cal’s favorite. Blaise Biringer followed with a “productive out” that scored another run.

The lead was down to one run, but that’s as close as it would get. Two groundouts ended the game.

Mannon took the loss. It was her first loss of the season, dropping her record to 4-1.

The Wildcats return home to host No. 9 Stanford beginning on Thursday.