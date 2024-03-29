No. 21 Arizona softball hands No. 7 Stanford first Pac-12 loss with run-rule victory

Giving up nine runs to a team not known for its offensive prowess got to No. 21 Arizona. They came out set to prove they were better. Not only did the Wildcats do that, but they returned the run-rule favor with an 11-3 win over No. 7 Stanford on Friday night at Hillenbrand Stadium. It was the Cardinal’s first loss in Pac-12 play.

“Wknew last night was not us” Arizona shortstop Tayler Biehl said. “Nine runs or whatever, that was unacceptable, not us. So we just kind of had that fire to get us going, and just we need this game to kind of get us on a roll and kind of keep us in a good spot. So we knew that it was really important.”

Aissa Silva got the start. She had runners on the bases all night but worked herself out of trouble for most of the game. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits and five walks in 4.0 innings of work.

Stanford starter Regan Krause didn’t have as much luck working out of trouble. After being three-hit by NiJaree Canaday on Thursday, the Wildcats jumped on Krause right out of the gate.

A one-out single by Regan Shockey was followed by a two-run home run by Olivia DiNardo to give Arizona its first lead of the series.

The Wildcats didn’t put more runs up in the first, but it was obvious that everyone was seeing Krause well. The first out by Dakota Kennedy was hit to the warning track. Allie Skaggs tattooed one back to the circle for the second out. Blaise Biringer had a two-out double, and Carlie Scupin hit one in the air for the final out of the inning.

Silva and her defense again worked out of trouble in the second. After a leadoff single, River Mahler fouled out to Kennedy in left field for the first out. Kaitlyn Lim hit into a fielder’s choice that took a great stop and throw by Tayler Biehl and a stretch by Allie Skaggs at second base to get the second out.

The third out came with fireworks. Kyra Chan hit a single into shallow center field. Stanford decided to test Shockey, sending Lim from first to third. The ball was waiting for her and Biringer applied the tag.

Stanford head coach Jessica Allister didn’t like the call. She spent an extended time yelling and pointing at the third base umpire before finally challenging the call. Upon review, the umpire was correct. Allister appeared to apologize to him as she left the field.

Lowe was very disappointed in the defense after the opening game loss. It was a 180 degree turnaround on Friday.

“Rock stars,” Lowe said. “ I mean from the get-go. I think Regan throwing out the runner at third, I think our infield all night, Dakota was a rock star out in left field. I mean, just feeling the importance of getting those outs even in foul territory. Yeah, just complete, complete defensive win.”

In the bottom of the inning, Arizona took control of the game. The ‘Cats sent 11 batters to the plate and chased Krause from the game.

Freshman catcher Emily Schepp got it started with a double. She passed the bat to Biehl.

Biehl’s average dropped to .145 after the Washington series two weeks ago, but between Mar. 22 at California and Thursday’s game, she was 5 for 14. She kept it going against the Cardinal on Friday, improving to 7 for 17 over the past five games.

“I was locking down defense for them, but I was in those big spots and I was like, I need to for my team,” Biehl said about her offense catching up to her defense. “So, it was definitely nice to kind of get that tenth run that we needed right there, before we kind of ended it in the fifth, but just for my team honestly. Kind of sticking with my approach...and just kind of catching a barrel and it’ll happen.”

Biehl bunted to move Schepp to third but she also beat out the throw, giving Arizona two on with no outs. Rightfielder Jasmine Perezchica singled Schepp in for the first run of the inning. It was her fifth RBI of the season.

A wild pitch allowed both Biehl and Perezchica to move up, putting both in scoring position for Kennedy. That ended Krause’s day. Kylie Chung came in to relieve with a 1-0 count on the batter, two runners in scoring position, and no outs.

Kennedy kept the train moving. Her single put runners on the corners and drove in the second run of the inning and a 4-0 lead. She then moved into scoring position on a passed ball.

No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (26-6, 7-1) @ No. 21 Arizona Wildcats (22-10-1, 5-7) Game 1: Stanford 9, Arizona 0 (5 innings) When: Thursday, Mar. 28 at 6 p.m. MST Where: Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Streaming: Arizona Live Stream 2 Game 2: Arizona 11, Stanford 3 (5 innings) When: Friday, Mar. 29 at 6 p.m. MST Where: Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Streaming: Arizona Live Stream 2 Game 3 When: Saturday, Mar. 30 at 7 p.m. MST Where: Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. TV: ESPN2 Streaming: Watch ESPN

Chung finally secured the first out of the inning on a strikeout of Shockey, but that just brought up DiNardo. The designated player hit a home run in her first at-bat. She followed it with another extra-base hit. The two-run double came on the first pitch DiNardo saw from Chung. Arizona was now up 6-0 and still had just one out.

Chung couldn’t stop the bleeding there, either. She walked Skaggs, bringing Biringer to the batter’s box again. For the second straight time, Biringer hit a double. This time it came with an RBI to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

After striking out Scupin for the second out of the inning, Chung seemed to have settled in. Her defense didn’t, though.

Schepp put the ball in play. A fielding error by first baseman Ava Gall allowed her to reach while Skaggs scored the eighth run of the inning.

It finally came to an end on Biehl’s second at-bat of the inning. She flew out centerfield but her team was already in a position to run-rule Stanford with an 8-0 lead. The Wildcats needed nine more outs.

Stanford tried to respond. The Cardinal got two runs back in the top of the third on a Taryn Kern’s double and Gall’s home run.

Arizona threatened to get at least one of those back in the bottom of the inning. Stanford committed its second error of the game trying to catch Kennedy at first base. The throw not only didn’t beat her, Chung also threw it away. It rolled into the right field corner and Kennedy motored around to third. She might have been able to score, but with just one out, Arizona third base coach Lauren Lappin opted to stop her. Two groundouts later, Kennedy was still standing on third and the inning was over.

The Wildcats did get the two runs back in the next inning. Both came with two outs. Schepp singled in Biringer. Biehl got her second hit of the game with an RBI triple. Arizona led 10-2 and needed three outs to end it early.

Stanford didn’t go away quietly. The Cardinal scored one in the top of the fifth to force the Wildcats to take their at-bats. Arizona only needed one.

Kennedy took the second pitch she saw and knocked it out of the park for the walk-off victory.

“It was huge,” Kennedy said. “I know for everyone on the team, we came into the series like we want it. We’re gonna take wins here and there. We want the series tomorrow. So it was honestly really huge for all of us. And it was a complete team effort. Every single person on this team just worked this whole game. No one let up. And I can’t be more proud of us, honestly.”

The Cardinal and the Wildcats play the rubber game on Saturday at 7 p.m. MST/PDT. It will air on ESPN2.