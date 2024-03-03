Arizona softball splits two games on 2nd day of Crimson Classic

The opening day of the Crimson Classic was a heartbreaker for the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats. Strong pitching and defense against Alabama came to naught with a questionable end-of-game out call at first base. Could the Wildcats have short memories and bounce back on the second day?

The answer was mixed. Arizona had just three hits against No. 10 Alabama for the second straight day and lost a one-run game in the opener. The Wildcats couldn’t even push a run across this time, losing 1-0. In the late game, the Wildcats overpowered UNI in a 9-3 win.

Arizona got just six baserunners all day against the Crimson Tide. Regan Shockey, Dakota Kennedy, and Tayler Biehl got the only three hits. Kennedy and Allie Skaggs drew walks, and Carlie Scupin was hit by a pitch.

Arizona got a strong showing from its pitching staff, too. The combination of Brooke Mannon and Miranda Stoddard also surrendered just three hits. One of them was the difference in the game.

Mannon started the game but ran into trouble in the second inning. She pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out one. She did not figure in the decision.

Stoddard came in to relieve a young Arizona starter for the second straight day. She went 4.2 innings, surrendering one earned run on a solo homer. She walked one and struck out three.

Arizona got things going in the first with a single from Shockey to lead off the game. The runner was replaced by a Scupin fielder’s choice, but no one moved beyond first base.

Mannon responded with a 1-2-3 inning to keep Alabama off the board in the bottom of the inning. Her fourth batter struck out to lead off the second, but then things got difficult.

Mannon gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out. Another walk loaded the bases, and that ended the day for the rookie.

Stoddard kept the runners on the bases. She struck out the first batter she faced on three pitches. Next was a 5-3 groundout to end the second inning. Stoddard threw a total of four pitches.

The fourth saw the only successful offense for either team. Alabama’s Marlie Giles sent a 1-0 pitch out of the yard to lead off the bottom of the inning.

Arizona tried to strike back in the sixth. A leadoff walk to Kennedy and a hit-by-pitch for Scupin finally put a runner in scoring position for the visiting team. Alabama reliever Alea Johnson mowed down the next three batters to keep her team’s slim lead.

Biehl reached in the top of the seventh to give Arizona a one-out runner. A fielder’s choice and a pop-out ended the threat and the game.

In the second game, the Wildcats put an end to a two-game losing streak by defeating the Northern Iowa Panthers 9-3.

For the first time this weekend, Arizona struck first. All it took was two one-out singles and a groundout to third.

The Wildcats’ offense was strong against the Panthers, but the pitching was an adventure.

Aissa Silva got her second start of the weekend after struggling against Alabama on Friday. She started with a quick 1-2-3- inning but hit a batter and gave up an RBI double in the second.

Silva gave up another run in the bottom of the third when she couldn’t control her pitches. She once again hit a batter, this time with two outs. UNI catcher Alexis Pupillo promptly stole second, then came around to score on a throwing error by Arizona freshman catcher Emily Schepp.

Silva was relieved by Mannon, who was also looking to bounce back after running into early trouble against Alabama in her previous start. She didn’t give up a hit but walked three and hit a batter. Most importantly, she kept the runs off the board.

Ali Blanchard, who has pitched very little this season, came in to relieve Mannon in the bottom of the seventh. As has been the case throughout her career at Arizona, Blanchard struggled with walks. She threw just one strike to the two batters she faced, walking one on five pitches and the other on four.

Silva came back in to close out the game with two on and no outs. She allowed one of the inherited runners to score and walked another, but ended the game with her team ahead.

Arizona faces South Alabama on Sunday. The Jaguars are 2-1 so far in the Crimson Classic. They split two games with UNI and beat Alabama.