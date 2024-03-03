Pitchers rule the weekend as Arizona and South Alabama end in 11-inning tie

Rainouts. Controversial calls. An 11-inning tie. The Crimson Classic had it all.

The Arizona Wildcats ended the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with a 1-1 tie against South Alabama. The two teams played until the “drop dead” time of 11:30 a.m. MST when Arizona had to leave to catch a plane to Louisville, Kent. At that point, 11.5 innings had been played with the game still tied. The final score and stats rolled back to the last completed inning.

Miranda Stoddard got the start for Arizona and re-entered the game in extra innings after initially being relieved by Aissa Silva. Stoddard pitched 8.1 innings of one-run softball. She gave up 5 hits and one walk. She also uncorked one wild pitch.

Silva pitched 2.2 scoreless innings. She gave up three hits and struck out two.

Arizona’s offense struck first. Regan Shockey came through with a one-out single then stole second in the bottom of the third. Dakota Kennedy followed with an RBI single.

South Alabama struck back immediately in the top of the next inning. Leadoff batter Gabby Stagner deposited the 0-1 pitch over the fence to tie the game.

The Wildcats had a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh. Kaiah Altmeyer led off with a double and Allie Skaggs sacrificed her to third. One out and a runner on third base looked like the perfect situation. Just lifting a ball to the outfield would win the game.

Arizona was in the same situation it faced at the end of the first game against Alabama. Needing just one run, a runner in scoring position, and Tayler Biehl at the plate. On Friday, Biehl, who came into the weekend hitting .138, needed a hit to get Skaggs in from second but struck out swinging.

Biehl didn’t need a hit on Sunday; she just needed a fly ball. Instead, it was a groundout to third. Altmeyer couldn’t score.

As they had on Friday, Arizona opted to pinch hit for Jasmine Perezchica, whose .500 batting average is the highest on the team. The thinking is understandable from the viewpoint that she’s a slap hitter with just 29 career RBI. On the other hand, bringing pinch hitter Paige Dimler in one batter earlier might have been the better play in both cases given Biehl’s current struggles at the plate.

Dimler appeared to come through with a game-tying RBI single on Friday evening. A controversial call said otherwise and the Wildcats lost to Alabama. On Sunday, she followed Biehl’s groundout to third base with one of her own.

On to extras.

The Jaguars threatened in the 8th, 10th, and 11th innings. The best opportunity came in the top of the 11th. South Alabama got a runner to third with only one out, but two outs later, she was still standing there.

Arizona’s best chance came in the 10th when Blaise Biringer led off with a single then moved to second on an Altmeyer groundout. Once again, a runner in scoring position with one out was still standing there when the final out of the inning was made.

The 12th inning started with just five minutes to go before the drop dead time. After the Jaguars’ at-bats, that time had come and gone. The game was declared over and rolled back to the final completed inning.