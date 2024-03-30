Stanford’s NiJaree Canady shuts Arizona hitters down to secure series win for the Cardinal

When facing NiJaree Canady in the circle, your best hope is that the Stanford defense throws in a few errors. Canady had given up 15 runs in 100.1 innings coming into the series-ending game against No. 21 Arizona on Saturday night. Seven of them were unearned.

Arizona forced two errors from the Stanford defense. Unlike Friday night with Regan Krause and Kylie Chung in the circle, the Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of those errors with Canady pitching. Time after time, Canady slammed the door as the Cardinal continued to pull away in a 7-0 victory.

“The times we got on base, we just put the ball in play hard and made them make plays and that was the goal,” said Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe. “Easier said than done. I thought she threw really well tonight. She had all her pitches. Her changeup was steady, and I thought she had a good zone to work with. So, I think it’s what we do with it from here on out, and we’ve seen that level, and now it’s what we do during the week to get better at it.”

Canady gave up three hits and one walk while striking out 13 to dominate Arizona for the second time in three days. The victory gave the Cardinal the series and improved their record to 27-6 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

As it turns out, Canady can hit a little bit, too. She hit a solo home run in the second inning, one of three by the Stanford offense in this game and one of seven hit over the three-game series.

Canady held the Wildcats hitless until the fourth inning when freshman catcher Emily Schepp hit one through the left side for a single. It followed a two-out walk by Carlie Scupin, giving Arizona its second opportunity with a runner in scoring position.

Tayler Biehl, who has come alive at the plate in the last two series, had a valiant at-bat, but Canady struck her out on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to end the inning. It was a pattern that repeated itself all game.

Lefthander Aissa Silva got the start for Arizona for the second straight night. On Friday, she gave up eight hits and five walks but limited Stanford to three runs. In the series finale, she gave up three runs in the first inning.

Silva pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering four earned runs on five hits. She struck out two.

Canady came to the plate with one out and her team leading 3-0 in the second inning. She promptly ended Silva’s day with the first home run of her career. It was the first of three home runs in the game by the Cardinal.

Miranda Stoddard relieved Silva after the home run. She kept putting zeros up for the next two innings, sitting down five straight from the final out of the second through the first out in the fourth.

Stoddard started to run into trouble after that first out in the fourth inning. A one-out single and a pair of two-out walks loaded the bases. A nifty play by Blaise Biringer at third base put an end to the threat.

The defense was there for Arizona’s pitchers throughout the game.

“It’s a true message to our pitching staff that when they pitch into the defense, we’re going to work for them,” Lowe said. “I thought they did a great job of that and we had some really great spots in innings and it’s just putting it all together. I think we started out rough. I thought Miranda looked great tonight. I thought she played good softball, got unlucky with a ball in the jet stream up there tonight. But at the same time she came in and did well I thought (Ali Blanchard) came in and did well and kind of proved what she can do moving forward and that we can really use her. So as much as it didn’t help tonight, it’s going to help us in the future.”

There would be more threats, though. Two solo home runs in the fifth pushed the Stanford lead to 6-0. They were getting close to run-ruling Arizona for the second time in three games, but Stoddard’s defense came to her rescue again.

After Emily Jones hit the second home run of the inning, Stoddard walked Jade Berry. River Mahler stepped into the box and almost hit the third home run of the inning. It was just short enough for Regan Shockey to grab it in centerfield. Berry was two-thirds of the way to second base when the ball was caught and could not get back. Shockey showed off the strength of her arm by throwing a strike to Scupin for the 8-3 double play.

The Cardinal added another run in the seventh.

While Stanford scored in four of the seven innings, Canady kept mowing down the Wildcat hitters. As soon as Arizona got some hope by getting runners on base, it was time for another strikeout.

The Wildcats got at least one runner on base in the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings only to have Canady strike out the last batter each time. In the second and fifth innings, the Wildcats put a runner in scoring position with less than two outs only to have her stay there.

Schepp had the only multi-hit game for Arizona. She went 2 for 3 on the day. Arizona’s only other hit was by Shockey.

“The first at-bat, I feel like I was seeing it pretty well, but the changeup got me there,” Schepp said. “But the second at-bat, I kind of narrowed it down, made sure not to swing at the rise.”

Stoddard gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks in 3.2 IP. Blanchard followed her, giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk in 2.0 IP.

The Wildcats will be on the road for the next five games. They travel to Utah next weekend for a three-game series then play a doubleheader against New Mexico State in Las Cruces on April 9.