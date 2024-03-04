Arizona softball takes Allie Skaggs and Josh Bloomer back where it all began

Most of the Arizona Wildcats will spend nearly two weeks away from home beginning with the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala. last weekend. Not everyone, though.

Although she was born in Tucson, Ariz., senior second baseman Allie Skaggs considers Louisville, Ky. home. It’s where she grew up. It’s where she fell in love with softball. And it’s where she met Arizona assistant coach Josh Bloomer, who now helps shape the Wildcats’ offense in his first year on the staff.

“He found me when I was about 14,” Skaggs said. “So, I went to a tryout when I started to want to play a little bit more serious club ball for softball. I went to a try out that he was going to be the coach of. I hadn’t met him prior to that, and I ended up making his team. And he and I were, all through most of my club ball experience, we were together. Playing for him, I made it through all the way. A lot of girls did not along the way. But now to bring him back here is awesome.”

Bloomer has come a long way from that time, too. He’s been happy to help coach girls in parts of the country that weren’t considered hotbeds of softball. He didn’t just want girls from California or Arizona to succeed at colleges in the southeast; he wanted to show that the girls from that area could compete with girls out West.

“Being from back East, I just know that there was a drive to catch the schools from out West,” Bloomer said shortly after he was hired. “When I was coaching at the travel ball level, that was one of the things that was talked about—proving that we could play with the teams.”

Skaggs certainly proved that a Kentucky-raised girl could compete with the players from out West. She came to camps at Arizona when she was growing up, but her formative years were spent with Bloomer and her coaches at Ballard High School. She still goes back there to hold camps for the girls in Louisville.

As a member of the most storied conference in college softball, she’s led the league in home runs, led the league in walks, and been the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. In her final season, she’s seeing some of the things incorporated in Ariozna’s offense that she remembers from her days in travel ball.

Bloomer likes an aggressive offense. He likes stolen bases. He likes stretching singles into doubles. Skaggs knows that instinctively because of the years they spent together.

No. 19 Arizona (17-3-1) @ Louisville (15-5) Tuesday, Mar. 5 @ 3:30 p.m. MST Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Ky ACC Network Extra No. 19 Arizona (17-3-1) vs Miami (OH) (13-3) Wednesday, Mar. 6 @ 3:30 p.m. MST Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Ky No TV or streaming

“I was even joking with my family with me base running, I think on my triple I didn’t even look at him because I knew he was gonna be sending me anyway,” Skaggs said. “So, just having that bond of I know what he expects from me.”

Both of them know what to expect in the city they’re visiting for a midweek pair of games before Pac-12 play starts.

While much of Skaggs’ extended family is in Tucson, she still has numerous friends in Louisville. This will be her first opportunity to go home and play in front of them as the Wildcats take on the Cardinals and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Louisville is 15-5 but hasn’t played the toughest schedule, but Miami has shown it is no walkover. The RedHawks are 13-3. They are coming off a close 9-7 loss to Oklahoma and a win over Louisiana-Lafayette, which beat Oklahoma. They also played Ole Miss close in a 10-8 loss.

One thing Arizona (17-3-1) will have to watch for against Miami is its offensive prowess. The RedHawks average 9.8 runs per game. However, against the four best teams on their schedule—Ole Miss, Clemson, Louisiana, and Oklahoma—they have given up 39 for an average of 9.75.

When it comes to the Arizona offense, head coach Caitlin Lowe has been concerned about the number of runners the Wildcats have left on base and their baserunning. Those were the things on her mind as they prepared to leave for Tuscaloosa last week.

As it turned out, the bigger problem at Alabama was getting on base. The Wildcats left 27 on base over the course of four games. They had 29 hits but 14 of those came in the game against Northern Iowa and eight more came in an 11-inning marathon against South Alabama. Against Alabama, they got three hits in one game and four hits in the other.