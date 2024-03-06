Arizona softball bats start too late in the loss at Louisville

Not getting the bats going soon enough and three errors defensively caused No. 21 Arizona softball to fall on the road to Louisville 5-3 on Wednesday.

Arizona’s first of three errors was given to Allie Skaggs who has not had an error since June 3, 2022 against Oregon State in the Women’s College World Series.

Miranda Stoddard (2-3) got her ninth start of the season for Arizona.

In the second inning with a runner on first and one out for Louisville, a bunt attempt to just move over the runner turned into an error after Stoddard couldn’t field the bunt. Directly after a single brought in another run for the Cardinals, 2-0.

UA finally got out of the inning after a fielder’s choice but Louisville got another run across, 3-0.

Arizona brought Stoddard back out in the third inning but the lead-off batter for the Cardinals hit a deep solo shot to right field, 4-0. This ended Stoddard’s night.

She pitched 2.0 innings, gave up three hits, 2 earned runs and earned the loss in the day.

Aissa Silva came in for relief facing a four run deficit and walked the first batter she faced and threw two straight balls to the next so catcher Emily Schepp wanted to have a word with her.

Silva bounced back immediately and threw three straight strikes to strike out the batter looking.

Silva pitched 4.0 innings, gave up two hits, stuck out four and gave up one earned run.

In the top of the fourth Dakota Kennedy hit Arizona’s first hit of the day with two outs bringing up Carlie Scupin.

Scupin with a hitters count hit a double to left field which allowed Kennedy to come home, 4-1.

Arizona would load the bases with the help of an error and a walk but the two out rally ended when Skaggs struck out swinging.

Louisville looked to get that run back in the fifth when Kiley Goff hit a solo shot to center field, 5-1.

After Blaise Biringer got walked, Skaggs, who is from Louisville hit her fourth home run of the season bringing two runs across for UA, 5-3.

UA starts its first Pac-12 series on the road at Oregon State Friday at 2 p.m. MST.