Arizona softball splits doubleheader at Oregon State to open Pac-12 play

No. 21 Arizona split a doubleheader at Oregon State on Friday to open Pac-12 play, losing the opener 3-2 before rallying to win the second 6-4.

The seniors for Arizona came up clutch in tough situations when they needed runs in order to keep the game going.

Here’s what happened in the first two games of the series:

Aissa Silva got her eighth start of the season on the mound for Arizona.

Silva started the game striking out three of the first four batters she faced until Paige Doerr hit her first career home run for Oregon State, 2-0.

UA wouldn’t get a baserunner or a hit until the top of the fourth inning for the second game in a row. Dakota Kennedy who went two-of-three at the plate hit a single to left-field trying to get Arizona’s bats going for UA.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Oregon State started the inning hitting its second solo-shot of the day extending its lead, 2-0. Right after, Silva gave up a triple and a walk, putting runners on the corners with one out.

A run came home but the runner on third base was called out for leaving too early from the base.

Ali Blanchard came into pitch for UA in the bottom of the fifth with runners on first and second with two outs and got out of the inning.

In the game Blanchard pitched 1.1 inning, struck out one and gave up two hits.

In the top of the sixth inning, UA had a chance to get some runs back with the bases loaded after Regan Shockey reached first on an error, Kennedy singled up the middle and Olivia Dinardo drew a walk with one out. Arizona could not come up clutch and flew out twice which ended the inning.

UA would find themselves in a similar situation with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and down to its final out bringing up senior Carlie Scupin up to bat.

Scupin singled to right field which brought home Shockey and Paige Dimler, forcing extra innings, 2-2.

Silva came back to pitch for UA in the top of the seventh and got through the first two outs before being replaced by Moranda Stoddard.

In the game Silva pitched 5.1 innings, stuckout four, gave up five hits and gave up two earned runs.

Miranda Stoddard came in for Silva in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and a runner on first and was able to get out the inning.

After Arizona wasn’t able to get any runs in the top of the eighth the Beavers had runners on first and second after Stoddard gave up a single and a walk. Then, a wild pitch by Stoddard moved both batters into scoring positions and UA elected to walk the next batter in order to have a force out at home.

Oregon State had runners on first and second after the walk given up by Stoddard in the bottom of the eighth.

The Beavers were able to end it with an infield single walking it off, 3-2.

Game 2:

Arizona looked to get its bats going early, in the top of the first Shockey walked, Scupin singled, advancing Shockey to third base.

Dinardo reached first on a fielder’s choice but an error by Oregon State’s third baseman allowed Shockey to come home, 1-0.

Stoddard got her tenth start of the season on the mound.

Later on in the top of the fifth inning after Kennedy singled and stole second, Scupin hit a double to right center extending UA’s lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth Oregon State had what would be the first of the two four run innings in the game.

Oregon State lead-off the bottom of the fifth with a single but on the steal attempt, the review showed she left early and was called out.

Directly after Abby Doerr hit a solo-shot to left center, cutting Arizona’s lead, 2-1.

Arizona had a pitching change with runners on first and second with one out bringing in graduate student Blanchard.

Blanchard’s time was short on the mound as Oregon State singled to centerfield, 2-2.

After a walk by Blanchard loading the bases, UA made a pitching change bringing in Silva.

Doerr, who hit a home run in game one continued her hot day for Oregon State and singled to center field scoring two runs, 4-2.

In the top of the seventh with UA needing at least two runs to keep this game going UA had Kennedy up to bat with a runner on second.

Kennedy doubled to center field bringing home Jasmine Perezchica, 4-3.

Right after Scupin drilled a double to right center bringing home the tying run, 4-4.

The senior Allie Skaggs, who already has a home run on the week, hit a two-run shot to right center giving UA back the lead, 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh UA went back to Stoddard with one out and no one on base.

Stoddard would strand Beaver baserunners on the corners and ended the game, 6-4.

In the game Stoddard pitched 5.0 innings, struck out two, gave up eight hits and three earned runs.

UA finishes its first road conference series with the Beavers Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.