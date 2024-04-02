Arizona softball notebook: On pitching injuries, the development of Tayler Biehl, base coaching, and more

The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats will play their fifth Pac-12 softball series this weekend and there are still a lot of changes going on in the program. From new players to injuries (and returns from injury) to shifts in coaching assignments, Caitlin Lowe’s squad is still trying to figure out how everyone works together.

Who’s available to pitch?

The biggest question since the season started has been, “When are Devyn Netz and Sydney Somerndike going to pitch again?” While Somerndike has been throwing bullpens and appearing in uniform for almost two months, Netz has not even reached that point.

We now know that neither Netz nor Somerndike will reach the point of pitching in real games this season. We also know that freshman pitcher Brooke Mannon will be in and out of the lineup.

“Brooke’s still day-to-day,” Lowe said. “Dev and Syd, I won’t think you’re going to see this year, but Brooke is something we’re dealing with treatment-wise. How does she feel day-to-day and what do her innings look like from here on out. She was not available this past weekend. Hopefully, going to be available this weekend.”

Mannon last pitched against California on Sunday, Mar. 24. She threw just 1.2 innings that day after not pitching at all for three weeks. Lowe said that she wasn’t cleared to pitch until Mar. 23 and she was on a pitch count the following day.

Tayler Biehl gets comfortable

Last season, Tayler Biehl was the epitome of a utility player. She came in as a middle infielder but ended up playing right field, first base, and even serving as the backup catcher.

She still has a catcher's mitt, but this year she’s been able to settle in as the everyday shortstop and has made some dazzling plays all over the left side of the infield and into left field and foul territory. It’s safe to say that without Biehl, Arizona’s pitchers would be in a tough situation. Her ability to make a tough grab in the hole and send a strike to first base is more than impressive.

“She gets to everything,” said senior second baseman Allie Skaggs. “It’s great. That’s just such a confidence boost for everyone. I feel like for our pitching staff, especially, to have someone like that that can make plays behind them day and night. Especially the tough plays, too. She’s got the strongest arm out of any kid I’ve ever seen in my life, and can make any play up the middle, any play in the five-six hole. So it’s fun to have the consistency. You know anytime that a ball’s hit in her vicinity, the play is going to be made and if it’s not made, the effort was fantastic.”

While that defense is always there, Biehl has struggled on offense. That is finally breaking for her.

Biehl didn’t get a hit until six games into the season. Since then, her average has dropped as low as .083 overall and .137 in Pac-12 play. She finally got it over .200 in last weekend’s second game against Stanford. It was just the second time all year she ended a game with an average over the Mendoza Line.

In her last two series, which included three games against Stanford’s pitching, she is 7 for 20 at the plate, good for a .350 average. She has at least one hit in five of the last six games and has gathered two hits in two of those games.

Biehl has 15 RBI this season. Six of them came in the last six games. Two of her three home runs also came over that period.

“It’s definitely building my confidence, for sure,” Biehl said. “Because I think the stats obviously aren’t really in my favor right now, but I feel like I have been putting the balls in play hard and kind of making things happen. Even (assistant coach Josh) Bloomer said those are going to fall, it’s going to come. It was like that (against Cal). I kept hitting the ball hard, just doing my thing. And then it just worked out in my favor and those balls fell, and I got to do some good things for my team.”

Part of the improvement has come with a tendency to swing away instead of play the short game.

The other part is just getting a little bit of luck to go her way. Even when Biehl doesn’t get a hit, she has put together good at-bats against great pitchers like Stanford’s NiJaree Canady.

Pinch runners needed

Last season, Arizona was down to so few healthy players on the roster that the bullpen did a lot of pinch-running. While Aissa Silva and Ali Blanchard have done a little running this year, it’s not high on the list of things that Lowe wants them to do.

Arizona has used the injured Paige Dimler to run. Dimler’s hand injury keeps her from hitting or playing the field, but she can run in a pinch, so to speak. Still, it’s not optimal to do that, either.

Enter Krista Martinez, freshman and former Arizona state champion with Salpointe Catholic softball. Martinez was added to the roster on Mar. 28 and got into a game on the same day. The former high school and travel ball teammate of injured middle infielder Logan Cole gives Arizona a bit more depth in the running game and in the middle infield.

Who’s coaching the runners?

Once runners get on base, they’re looking to someone to help guide them. That “someone” has changed recently.

While most head coaches coach third base, Lowe has always chosen to stay in the dugout. She previously explained that she likes to talk to the hitters right before they go up to bat and being in the dugout allows her to do that.

Last year, assistant coach Lauren Lappin coached third base, but new assistant coach Josh Bloomer was brought in to help shape the offense this season. Part of that was coaching third base, where Bloomer talked about wanting to institute a much more aggressive baserunning philosophy.

That philosophy hasn’t been in evidence in many weeks. Arizona relies on the style it has used for at least a decade: get on base and hope a home run or double moves or drives in the runners.

When asked if the idea of putting pressure on the defense with the running game was no longer on the agenda, Lowe said that they’re putting pressure on the defense by putting the ball in play.

While Lowe didn’t specifically address whether stealing was something they would employ going forward, it’s become obvious that Bloomer’s early talk of stealing a lot of bases is not high on the Wildcats’ to-do list. Arizona has not even attempted a stolen base since Mar. 8 against Oregon State. The team has stolen 24 bases this season.

The base coaching has also changed in recent weeks. Bloomer is in the dugout with Lowe while Lappin is back at third and pitching coach Christian Conrad coaches first base. That has been the case since the second game of the Arizona-Washington series on Mar. 16.

Lowe said those changes are based on what they “need strategically in the moment,” and she feels that the hitters need to hear from both her and Bloomer before they go to the plate.

“I think it started with wanting to have kind of the voices in the dugout before the hitters went on deck, and really just committing to a plan before they went out there,” she said. “It turned into Christian being over at first base because he’s got a good look at the opposing pitcher. Just a whole lot of different things. And Lap has great energy wherever she is, so it’s nice to be able to have her over there. But I think it all kind of started when we were trying to work with the mentality of the hitters and get them in a really good spot before they hit the on-deck circle. So we’ve kind of liked the way it’s been going and with a staff of four you’re trying to figure out what works best, too. So we’ve been doing that, as well, and figuring out how we can level up.”