New walk-on Krista Martinez is already familiar with one of her Arizona softball teammates

With Arizona softball head coach Caitlin Lowe looking to add more depth in the infield and another pinch runner due to injuries, there was someone not too far who came to mind. She was already well-acquainted with one of her new teammates, too.

Krista Martinez, joined UA mid-season as a walk-on but played high school softball at Salpointe Catholic High School, where she was teammates with infielder Logan Cole.

“If you would have told me four months ago you’re gonna be playing Arizona softball with them, I would not have believed you,” Martinez said. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve never heard of an opportunity like this happening to anyone else. So I’m just really blessed and really grateful to be a part of this program.”

During her time at Salpointe, Martinez won three straight 4A Arizona state championships (2021-2023), two of them during her time as Cole’s teammate.

“Salpointe has a winning mindset,” Martinez said. “Winning three state championships in high school was obviously such an accomplishment and the winning culture here. It was an easy fit because I feel like Salpointe really got me prepared to be at this level. So, I think it just prepared me in the best way I can.”

Cole’s and Martinez’s relationship started prior to high school softball. The two were friends and played travel ball together. Martinez said she remembered them having sleepovers, going on the trampoline and loving to swim.

“My gosh, Logan and I’ve been playing together since I was eight years old,” Martinez said.” “So, just a great teammate, great player, obviously and it’s just such a privilege to be back on the field with her when I never thought I’d have this opportunity again.”

Martinez isn’t ‘the only member of the family who Cole knows.

“When I was very young,—actually when I first joined my first club team—her dad was coaching for Impact Gold and that was my first club team ever joining,” Cole said.

With UA dealing with the injury bug this season, Lowe has had to pinch-run pitchers at times and that isn’t ideal when your rotation is already smaller due to injuries.

“I think it was an easy add for us because we had a lot of our pitchers pinch-running and I don’t ever want to be in that spot where they’re having to run bases for us,” Lowe said. “And really when we look at our depth chart now we have enough off the bench to not have to do that and not have to burn somebody. So, it was actually kind of refreshing. I think that not only does she take the reps off our pitching staff, but she takes the reps off some people in practice too.”

Cole is one of the players dealing with injuries. She came into Arizona with an injury that she had been playing through for a while. Playing college softball aggravated it to the point where she felt she had to get something done about it.