Arizona softball secures series against Utah with one big inning

Through three innings, the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats couldn’t get anything going. Nine up, nine down against Utah starter Sarah Ladd. Finally, in the fourth inning, the offense woke up on the way to a 7-4 victory.

Senior second baseman Allie Skaggs led an offensive explosion in the fifth inning to secure the 2-1 series victory for the Wildcats. She ended the day just 1 of 4, but that one hit came with four RBI and a huge morale boost.

Dakota Kennedy and Regan Shockey had the other three RBI for Arizona. Kennedy went 2 for 3 with a walk at the plate. Catcher Emily Schepp also went 2 of 3 on the day.

Both teams had seen a lot of pitches from the other side’s pitching staff, but they hadn’t played since early Friday afternoon. That time off didn’t help Arizona starter Aissa Silva, who got off to a slow start.

Utah jumped on Silva right off the bat when Aliya Belarde drew a leadoff walk to start the game. That was followed by a Kaylah Nelsen double and an Abby Dayton walk to load the bases with no outs. Yet another walk forced in the first run of the game. The bases were still loaded with no outs.

Silva got out of the inning without any more damage when Tayler Biehl threw out the runner at home on a fielder’s choice, followed by a foul out and another fielder’s choice.

Things didn’t ease up for Silva despite two quick outs in the bottom of the second. She gave up two straight doubles to score another run then issued a walk before getting the third out.

After two innings, Silva’s day was done. She gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks. Three of the hits went for extra bases.

Ali Blanchard took the circle to start the bottom of the third. Things didn’t get better.

A single and a stolen base put a runner on third with one out. Blanchard looked like she was going to wriggle off the hook when she induced the second groundout of the inning.

Like so many times this season, an Arizona pitcher couldn’t shut the door once she got to two outs. An RBI single, a walk, and an RBI double followed, adding two runs to Utah’s total to give the Utes a 4-0 lead by the time Blanchard got the third out.

In her single inning of work, Blanchard gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks.

While Silva and Blanchard were having difficulty in the circle, the offense was not lifting them. For the first three innings, the Wildcats made Ladd look far better than someone whose ERA has been above four in three of her five years of college softball. Four balls left the infield, but none found grass and Arizona produced no baserunners through the first nine batters.

The Wildcats started to make adjustments their second time through the order, but it took until the fourth inning to reach that point. Meanwhile, Utah already had 20 plate appearances.

Arizona got two on with one out in the top of the fourth. The ‘Cats didn’t score any runs, but they looked like they were starting to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball.

On the defensive side, Miranda Stoddard entered in relief to try her hand at shutting down the Utes. It didn’t come easy, but she kept the runs off the board.

Stoddard pitched the final four innings. She gave up three hits, two walks, and a wild pitch, but she got out of trouble each time. When the day was over, she had improved her record to 4-7 and her ERA to 3.45.

Meanwhile, her offense continued to adjust to what Ladd and Utah reliever Mariah Lopez were doing in the circle. It paid off in a huge way in the top of the fifth.

Schepp got on base with a one-out single, then Zaedi Tagalog came in to run for her. Biehl continued her hitting streak with another single to put two on, then Kaiah Altmeyer loaded the bases with the third straight single for Arizona.

Tagalog might have scored on Altmeyer’s hit, but Arizona opted to play it safe and hold her at second. It didn’t matter, since Kennedy drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the first Wildcat run. And they weren’t done.

Shockey’s groundout drove in the second run to cut the Utes’ lead to 4-2. Then, Carlie Scupin reloaded the bases with a walk of her own. There were two outs for Skaggs.

Skaggs took a ball and a strike on the outside of the plate. Assistant coach Josh Bloomer called her over to the dugout to talk. After a quick exchange, Skaggs was back in the batter’s box. The next pitch on the outside corner didn’t get past her.

@allieskaggs9 gives the Cats the lead with a grand slam! pic.twitter.com/9Nu1oWhMmq — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 7, 2024

In one swing of the bat, Arizona had a two-run lead. Utah tried to respond with a walk and a single in the bottom of the inning, but Stoddard and her defense turned them back.

A two-run lead is nice, but insurance is always helpful. The Wildcats added an insurance run in the top of the sixth. Biehl hit a single. She then stole the first base for Arizona since Mar. 8 at Oregon State. No Wildcat had even attempted to steal since the second game of the doubleheader in Corvalis when they successfully stole two bases.

Two batters later, Arizona had that extra run. Kennedy’s RBI double down the left field line drove in Biehl to give the Wildcats a 7-4 lead.

Nothing comes easily, though. Stoddard walked the leadoff in the bottom of the sixth, but the defense turned a nifty double play behind her to wipe away the runner. An inning later, she allowed two singles to lead off the inning, then threw a wild pitch to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Stoddard regained her composure. She struck out Stella Bennett then induced two flies to Shockey in center field to end the game.

The series win was one the Wildcats needed, especially after dropping a series to California in late March. It keeps Arizona in fifth place in the league standings at 7-8, three games better than the Golden Bears and Oregon State.

The team will make a stop in Las Cruces, NM on their way home to play an out-of-conference doubleheader against New Mexico State on Tuesday, Apr. 9. The first game starts at 2 p.m. MST and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Conference play picks up again on Friday, Apr. 12 when fourth-place Oregon comes to Tucson.