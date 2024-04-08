Arizona softball’s Regan Shockey wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Regan Shockey has established herself as one of the best freshmen in the Pac-12 if not the country. The centerfielder was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday afternoon.

Shockey was critical in helping the Wildcats win their second conference series of the season at Utah. She went 5 for 12 over the weekend with two RBI. In the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, the freshman went 4 for 5 and scored the winning run in the eighth inning, helping Arizona bounce back from the loss in the early game. She drove in one of Arizona’s six runs in the fifth inning of the final game, helping the Wildcats come back from a 4-0 deficit to win the game and the series.

As usual, Shockey’s presence was also felt on the defensive side of the game. She caught the final two outs as the Utes tried to come back in the bottom of the seventh on Sunday.

Shockey was named the league’s top freshman back-to-back after the second and third weeks of the season.

Shockey and the Wildcats will play at doubleheader against New Mexico State in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Apr. 9 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. MST. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.