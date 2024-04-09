Arizona softball spreads the wealth against New Mexico State in sweep of doubleheader

Getting everyone time on the diamond seemed to be a goal of the Arizona coaching staff. Hitting home runs seemed to be the goal of the players in a dominant sweep of New Mexico State in Tuesday’s midweek doubleheader in Las Cruces. The Wildcats won the first game 17-8 and the second game 11-3, both in six innings.

Arizona got home runs from Dakota Kennedy (3), Kaiah Altmeyer (2), Allie Skaggs (2), Carlie Scupin (1), and Olivia DiNardo (1) across the two games. Altmeyer and Regan Shockey each hit a double to give the Wildcats 11 extra-base hits in the doubleheader.

It was also a day of first and first-in-a-while appearances for several players. Ali Blanchard got the start in the opener, her first of the season. Brooke Mannon saw some relief time in the second game after being out for most of the past month with an injury. DiNardo got her first start behind the plate since Feb. 25. She has spent most of the season as the designated player due to a hamstring injury.

Arizona had 19 hits and three walks, as well as getting two errors from the Aggies, but left just three runners on base in the first game. The Wildcats scored in every inning except the first and had at least four runs in three of the six innings.

In the second game, UA scored their 11 runs on nine hits, six walks, and one NMSU error. It left four runners on base in that one.

The Wildcats didn’t get a great start in either game. They fell behind quickly in both, with Blanchard giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the bottom of the first after her own offense was dismissed 1-2-3 in the top of the inning. Aissa Silva had a similar fate in the second game, allowing the Aggies to take a two-run lead after the first inning.

The Wildcats got one run back on three hits and an Aggies error in the second inning of the opener, but NMSU immediately took that back in the bottom of the inning with a two-out RBI double by Desirae Spearman. The home team led 3-1 after two innings.

Arizona finally made the adjustments and busted the game open in the third. The ‘Cats scored five runs on five hits, including home runs by Kennedy and Altmeyer.

The Wildcats were recipients of a borderline call in the inning, one of three on the day. Skaggs hit into a 5-3 groundout. Shockey took off as soon as the third baseman threw the ball. Shockey was ruled safe on the play, giving Arizona its third run of the inning instead of its first out.

Replays appeared to show her tagged out, but reviews were unavailable in these games. Arizona scored two more runs after the play to end its half of the inning ahead 6-3.

Miranda Stoddard relieved Blanchard in the bottom of the third. She immediately gave up a solo home run, making the score 6-4, but Stoddard settled down after that. She sat down six straight batters after the home run.

Her team didn’t stop scoring, though. Two singles, a walk, and a wild pitch gave the Wildcats two runs to go ahead 8-4.

The top of the fifth had some wild plays. Blaise Biringer led off with a single. She was followed by Altmeyer, who laid down a bunt. The throw to first base went into the right field corner, allowing Biringer to score from first and Altmeyer to come around with the Little League home run.

Two outs later, Jasmine Perezchica singled ahead of Kennedy. That’s when Kennedy launched her second home run of the game to put Arizona within three outs of the run-rule victory. The Wildcats led 12-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Stoddard couldn’t close it out. The Aggies only needed one run to prolong the game. They got four.

Devin Elam hit a two-out home run to score two runs. The Lunar sisters followed with an RBI double by Kayla and an RBI single by Kendal.

The Aggies had matched Arizona’s four runs from the top of the inning. The score was 12-8 after five.

The Wildcats responded with their third inning of at least four runs. It started with Skaggs, who hit her first home run of the day off the first pitch she saw.

Altmeyer hit a one-out double. With two outs, pinch-hitter DiNardo drew a walk. It was time for Perezchica.

Arizona’s nine-hitter got the base hit she needed with a single the opposite way. Arizona was up 14-8 with two runners on base.

Kennedy walked to juice the bases for the ‘Cats. Shockey’s double cleared the bases to put Arizona up 17-8. Her attempt to stretch it into a triple resulted in the third out, but UA had the opportunity to end the game early once again.

Silva entered in relief. She allowed a walk but no runs to end the game.

Silva was right back out there to start the next game half an hour later. As in the early game, the offense wasn’t hot out of the gates but the Aggies’ bats were. Two hits and an error put NMSU up 2-0 after one.

The Wildcats broke out the bats in the second inning, but they once again got a fortunate ruling by the officials. Two walks and a single loaded the bases ahead of Tayler Biehl.

The 2-1 pitch appeared to hit Biehl’s bat. She didn’t react as if she had been hit and she stayed by the batter’s box, appearing ready to step back in. Arizona’s dugout told her to go to first, and the officials ruled that she had been hit. The HBP forced in the first run of the inning, putting Arizona on the board with one out. It also kept the bases loaded.

An RBI groundout by Perezchica got the second run in, tying the game at 2-2. Up came Kennedy, who had already homered twice in the earlier game. Out of the park went her third of the day, scoring three and giving Arizona the 5-2 lead.

The teams traded home runs in the third. Scupin got her first of the day in the top of the inning.

Mannon came in to relieve Silva in the bottom of the inning. Her first batter—Jillian Taylor—hit one out in the bottom to make it 6-3 after three innings. Mannon settled down after that.

The Wildcats got another fortuitous call in the fourth. Perezchica gave them a two-out baserunner, getting to third when her bunt single was thrown away by the catcher. Kennedy walked to put runners at the corners.

Shockey had the second bunt for a base hit in the inning. The ball was thrown home as Perezchica went in to score. It did not appear that she ever touched the base; she was tagged out by the catcher but ruled safe. Arizona led 7-3.

The ‘Cats got back-to-back home runs from Altmeyer and DiNardo in the fifth. The 9-3 lead wasn’t enough for a run rule. At least not yet.

Silva re-entered the game in the bottom of the fifth. She kept the Aggies off the board for the final two innings while Arizona did its work on offense.

A two-out home run by Skaggs in the sixth pushed two runs across, giving Arizona what it needed for the run rule. Silva stepped into the circle and gave up a double only to strike out the final three batters and end the game 11-3.

Stoddard got the win in the opener to improve her record to 5-7 this season. She gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two. Her season ERA is now 3.91.

Blanchard did not figure in the decision because she only pitched two innings. She gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks. She also had a wild pitch. She struck out one. Her ERA finished at 5.88.

Silva pitched one inning in the opener, surrendering one walk but no hits or runs and striking out one. She went on to win the second game to improve to 15-4 this year. She gave up two unearned runs on four hits and struck out three. Her ERA sits at 2.55.

Mannon pitched two innings. She allowed three runs, only one of them earned, on seven hits. Her ERA is 3.03.

Arizona returns to Hillenbrand Stadium to kick off its next Pac-12 series on Friday, Apr. 12 at 5 p.m. MST. The No. 21 Wildcats (26-12-1, 7-8) will face No. 22 Oregon (20-13, 7-5).