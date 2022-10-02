Arizona volleyball falls to Oregon in straight sets

Two days after beating Oregon State in straight sets, Arizona volleyball was on the losing side of a sweep Sunday.

The Wildcats fell to No. 13 Oregon in three sets, 19-25, 18-25, 13-25 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) looked composed out of the gate, jumping to a 5-2 lead in the first set. The Wildcats remained within one point of Oregon midway through the set before the Ducks pulled away, turning a 12-11 advantage into a 20-14.

A similar story played out in the second set, as the UA grabbed a 13-11 lead only to see Oregon run away with a strong closing effort. The Ducks won eight of the last 10 points.

In the final set, Arizona fell behind 5-0 and never recovered.

Alayna Johnson led the Wildcats with eight kills and three blocks, while Sofia Maldonado Diaz added seven kills and three blocks.

As a team, Arizona posted a .133 hit percentage and converted 31 kills compared to Oregon’s 44.

The UA returns to action Friday for a home match against USC. The match will air on Pac-12 Arizona at 7 p.m. MST.