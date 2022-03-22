Arizona volleyball to host spring tournament

Spring break is over. Now it’s time for spring volleyball tournaments. The Arizona Wildcats will host theirs on Saturday, March 26 beginning at 10 a.m. MST/PDT.

Join us this Saturday in McKale and RJ for a day full of scrimmages!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/Xm5ekt8lyk — Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) March 23, 2022

Spring tournaments are part of the preparation for the following season. They have not been held for two years because of the pandemic, but the Wildcats are finally able to have a real spring this year.

It will be the first spring development season for most of the team. Of the players expected back in the fall, only Zyonna Fellows and Kamaile Hiapo have ever been through a development season. The bulk of the team is made up of players who will be true sophomores and redshirt sophomores next fall, meaning that they have only been in Tucson for the pandemic years. Fellows will be a super senior while Hiapo will be a redshirt junior.

Outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu is expected back next year, but she will not be with the team this spring. She is playing for the Arizona beach volleyball team this year.

The Wildcats will host Arizona State, Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, UNLV, UTEP, and USA Volleyball’s Arizona Sizzle. Matches will be held in McKale Center and the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium. Entrance and parking are free.