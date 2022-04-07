Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio agrees to contract extension through 2026

Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio planned to retire when he was 60. That milestone came and went almost three years ago. As he approaches his 63rd birthday this June, he still shows no signs of being ready to put volleyball in his rearview mirror. Rubio has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him on the Arizona sidelines through 2026 the university announced on Thursday morning.

We are so excited to announce that @CoachDaveRubio has signed a contract to lead Arizona Volleyball through 2026!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/B4sT35rVwv — Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) April 7, 2022

Rubio came to Arizona in 1992 to lead a team that went 4-23 the year before and was winless in Pac-10 play. Two years later, the Wildcats made it to regionals in the NCAA Tournament.

He will enter his 36th season as an NCAA head coach with a 676-431 overall record. In his 30 years at Arizona, Rubio has a record of 554-365.

The coach has a core of talented young players preparing to begin the 2022 campaign. They are currently taking part in spring tournaments in preparation for next season. The group includes the 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Sofia Maldonado Diaz and 2021 Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree Puk Stubbe.

Rubio started his head coaching career at Cal State Bakersfield where his team won the NCAA Division II national title in 1989.