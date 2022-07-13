Arizona volleyball releases 2022 schedule

Arizona will play 16 of its 31 regular-season matches at McKale Center this season, the 36th under longtime head coach Dave Rubio.

The Wildcats will host a pair of preseason tournaments, opening the 2022 campaign on Aug. 26 in the Cactus Classic against Long Island and New Mexico State and also facing Alabama State. They’ll also host defending Southland Conference champ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UTEP and Cal State-Northridge in the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 16-17.

The UA will play in a pair of invitationals on the road, facing Wake Forest and North Carolina in the UNC Invitational Sept. 2-3 in Chapel Hill, NC and then battling Sacramento State, San Diego State and Maryland in the Aztec Invitational Sept. 9-10 in San Diego.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play Sept. 21 at McKale against ASU before playing its next three conference games on the road. A 4-game homestand follows against USC, UCLA, Stanford and Cal.

The home finale is Nov. 23 against Colorado, with the final regular season match Nov. 26 at ASU.

Arizona went 17-16 overall in 2021, going 8-12 in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats last made the NCAA Tournament in 2018.