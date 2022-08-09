Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros stays at No. 1 in latest Prep Volleyball class of 2024 rankings

Prep Volleyball has released its latest rankings for the class of 2024 and they are good news for Arizona. Carlie Cisneros, who committed to the Wildcats at the end of July, sits at No. 1 on the outlet’s list.

Cisneros is an outside hitter and defensive specialist out of Kansas City, Missouri. She plays club volleyball for Dynasty VBC and prep for Liberty North High School. The junior has averaged 4.1 kills per set on a .315 hitting percentage over 170 sets in her first two years of high school.

Cisneros will be an important addition to Arizona in its drive to compete against the best in the Pac-12 and the country. In 2024, the Wildcats could still have both Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Jaelyn Hodge on the team if they opt to use their pandemic-related extra year granted by the NCAA. They will also have reigning New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year Tess Fuqua, a 2023 commit who can play both the left and the right pin, 2023 OH Sydnie Vanek, and sophomore opposite Puk Stubbe.

Head coach Dave Rubio signed a contract extension through 2026 last spring. With the recruits set to come to Tucson, he certainly doesn’t look like he’s ready to retire any time soon.