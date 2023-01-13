Arizona volleyball 2024 commit Carlie Cisneros named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year

The accolades keep piling up for Carlie Cisneros. The Arizona volleyball class of 2024 commit was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Friday afternoon.

HUGE FRIDAY NEWS!!!

For the 2nd time in 3 years, the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year runs through NORTH! War & Congratulations to our girl, #12, Carlie Cisneros!!! #RFB #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/5uHCv8CDJ7 — LNVB_Eagles (@LNEagleVB) January 13, 2023

The outside hitter just completed her junior season at Liberty North High School in Kansas City. She helped lead the Eagles to a 31-6 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. They lost to the eventual champions from Lafayette High School in four sets in their state’s final four.

Cisneros ended the season first in Missouri Class 5 volleyball with 534 total kills. She was third in kills per set at 4.8. Among juniors, she was first in both stats.

Cisneros hit .305 this season and had a kill percentage of 39.1 while playing in 111 sets. She had career highs in total kills, kills per set, and sets played.

She had 31 aces, giving her 0.3 aces per set. Her 31 aces on 356 serves gave her an ace percentage of 8.7 percent while her 20 service errors gave her a serve percentage of 94.4 percent. She also contributed 0.6 blocks per set.

She averaged a double-double with 14.4 kills and 11.5 digs per match in 37 contests.

Cisneros is considered one of the best players in her class. She is ranked No. 1 in the country by Prep Volleyball.