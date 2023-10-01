Arizona volleyball still searching for first Pac-12 win after sweep at Stanford

At least it was over quickly. In roughly 45 minutes, Arizona volleyball was dispatched in a sweep (25-8, 25-14, 25-23) by No. 3 Stanford at Maples Pavilion. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in Pac-12 play. Unlike its other two matches against top 10 opponents, this one was not competitive.

The Cardinal came out and imposed their will. Arizona won the first point and didn’t win another until it trailed 7-1. It was never competitive as Stanford hit .485 in the opening set to just .094 by the Wildcats. The Cardinal committed just one hitting error in set one.

Stanford cooled off a bit in the second set, dropping its hitting percentage to .346 and committing a grand total of four hitting errors. It only nominally helped the Wildcats, who hit .100 in the set while facing three blocks by the home team. Arizona had just 12 kills against seven hitting errors over the first two sets.

Much like their loss at California on Friday, Arizona finally showed some life when its back was against the wall. The Wildcats had more kills in the third set (18) than the first two sets combined and hit .333. Meanwhile, Stanford raised its own efficiency to .415 with 19 kills. The Cardinal ended the match hitting .420 overall.

After a difficult match on Friday, Jaelyn Hodge bounced back to lead the Wildcats on Sunday. She had 12 kills on .393 hitting. She added an assist, four digs, and three total blocks. The blocks tied Alayna Johnson for the team high. Hodge committed just one hitting error.

Friday was the night for Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Jordan Wilson on offense, but both had a more difficult time against the Cardinal. Maldonado Diaz hit just .057 with seven kills. She also had two total blocks and six digs. Wilson was more efficient with a .214 hitting percentage, but she also had just seven kills.

Arizona returns home next week to host UCLA and USC.