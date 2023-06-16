Arizona volleyball receives first verbal commitment for class of 2025

Arizona volleyball is preparing to sign an exciting class of 2024 in November. That just means it’s time to start looking ahead to 2025. Head coach Rita Stubbs wasted no time, getting her first commitment the day after coaches could begin contacting members of the class of 2025 when outside hitter Paige Thies announced her commitment via social media on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1 Thies plays her prep ball for Oregon City High School in the Portland suburbs and club ball for North Pacific Juniors in Salem. NPJ also produced former Arizona outside hitter Paige Whipple, who played for the Wildcats from 2017-2021.

Prep Dig ranks Thies as the top player in the 2025 class for the state of Oregon and the No. 97 player in the nation. That was an improvement over her freshman season, which ended with her ranked second among class of 2025 players in Oregon.

The outside hitter was the only freshman to make the Pioneers’ varsity team in 2021. Last fall, her high school coach told the Oregon City News that she believed Thies was already the best offensive player in the state of Oregon although she was just a sophomore.

In one 6A state playoff match, Thies had 21 kills and hit .826 on the way to a 3-0 win for her team. It was just one step on the way to the Pioneers’ state title despite having just one senior on the roster.

Highlights

Summer 2022

Fall 2022