Arizona volleyball gets commitment from 2025 setter Chloe Giehtbrock

Arizona volleyball got its first commitment for the class of 2025 on the first day coaches could contact members of that class when outside hitter Paige Thies decided Tucson was where she wanted to be. The second verbal pledge was announced on Thursday afternoon when setter Chloe Giehtbrock posted on her Instagram account that she plans to become a Wildcat.

Giehtbrock is a former pin who has transitioned to the setting position fulltime this season with club team L2. Jamison Kruse of Prep Dig has praised her ability at the position, especially considering her relative lack of experience.

“If you would’ve told me that this was Giehtbrock’s first season as a full-time setter, I would’ve told you you were crazy! She’s very easily the heart and soul to this L2 squad. With her height, athleticism and physicality, Giehtbrock brings a lot of intangibles to the position that you just don’t see everyday.”

Giehtbrock played her first two years of high school volleyball for Clarkston High in Clarkston, Mich. She recently transferred to Marian High in Bloomfield Hills. The all-girls Catholic school has won the last three Division I volleyball titles in the state of Michigan. Stretching back to 1988, the school has won five state championships.

At Clarkston, Giehtbrock averaged 3.6 assists per set in a total of 59 sets played as a freshman in 2021-22. Last season, she appeared to focus more on hitting, averaging 1.4 kills per set but only accounting for two assists in 72 sets played.

Prep Dig’s Drew Ellis wrote in an article about the standouts to watch for in Oakland County, Mich. that it’s unclear what her availability is to play for Marian this season. Still, Ellis believes she “is motivated to make an impact wherever she finds herself.”

Prep Dig rates her as Michigan’s No. 15 overall player and No. 7 at her position for the class of 2025. She is not ranked among its top 115 players in the nation.

Giehtbrock has numerous highlights on her Sports Recruits page, including recent film of her setting for her club. She also has older film from high school on her HUDL page.