Arizona volleyball receives verbal pledge from 2025 opposite Renee Jones

In June, coaches could begin contacting players from the class of 2025. For one recruit, she was just becoming part of the class of 2025. Renee Jones announced on June 15 that she would reclassify from the class of 2024. Just over a month later, the 6-foot-5 opposite from the DC-Maryland-Virginia area committed to Arizona as part of the class of 2025.

Renee is a dual-sport athlete, playing both volleyball and basketball for Flint Hill High School in Oaktown, VA. She also plays club ball in both sports. In volleyball, she has spent the past five years playing for Metro VBC, one of the top club programs in the country.

Sports are a family affair for the Jones family. Renee is one of five children, all of whom are committed to play or have played DI athletics. Both of her parents played collegiate and professional basketball, as well.

Her father, Thomas “Speedy” Jones, played for the Maryland men’s basketball team from 1984-87. Mother Michelle (nee Jonasson) Jones played basketball for the University of Winnipeg and was the Great Plains Rookie of the Year in 1988-89. She played for the Canadian national team.

For the younger Jones women, volleyball has been the top sport. Renee’s twin sister Ryla Jones has committed to Pittsburgh as part of the class of 2024.

Renee and Ryla’s older sister Rainelle Jones was a middle blocker at Maryland, ending her career as the program leader in total blocks and block assists. She was the NCAA’s active leader in both stats when her career concluded last year. She now plays professionally in Italy.

Last year as a junior, Renee appeared in 93 sets for a team that went undefeated. She had 187 kills (2.0 k/s) on .433 hitting. She also accounted for 34 total blocks (11 solo). That averaged out to 0.4 b/s.

In two years of playing varsity, Renee has played 103 sets. Her 208 kills average out to 2.0 k/s and her 38 total blocks give her 0.4 b/s.

Renee joins outside hitter Paige Thies and setter Chloe Giehtbrock in Arizona’s 2025 recruiting class.