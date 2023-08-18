Arizona volleyball tips off season of beginnings and endings with Red-Blue game

Rita Stubbs’ first season as the head coach of her alma mater will also be Arizona volleyball’s last season in the Pac-12. Those are just some of the beginnings and endings the Wildcats prepare for as they start the year with the annual Red-Blue intrasquad game.

As she prepares her team for a year that’s bound to include a lot of changes for them, Stubbs is also reflecting on the changes she made in herself to prepare for her second experience as a head coach. The first time, things didn’t go so well. She spent four years at the helm at North Carolina State and went 22-111.

“When I applied for NC State, I applied because everyone told me I was ready to be a head coach,” Stubbs said. “I didn’t do it because I thought I wanted to be a head coach or even thought that I was ready for it. And so, this time around, I prepared myself. I would say it out loud, ‘I want to be a head coach.’ And I would share that with individuals. I think that there’s something about preparing [for] what you’re going to do by speaking it out loud. So, I believe in speaking things into existence. And so, I made sure that I got out and said it in front of people. I did things that will show that I’m capable of being in this position whereas before I did not.”

She’s also changed how she views herself and the way she responds to challenges.

“I was stubborn then and I thought I knew everything,” Stubbs said. “Coming from the Pac-12, going to the ACC, I thought I was superior. I didn’t think that I needed anyone’s help or advice. And I sank pretty quickly. So now I am the first person to say I need help, or I don’t know, or, you guys, let’s go find this answer out together. So, yes, vulnerability is top of my list.”

Her players are already seeing her put her stamp on the program. Except for the brief time she played professionally in France and the handful of years she spent in North Carolina, Stubbs played for or coached under former head coach Dave Rubio for every one of the 31 years he led the Wildcats. She says he is “like a dad” in the sense that he always wants to know how she is doing as a person rather than just a player or a coach. Still, she’s made it clear that she’s not trying to be another version of Rubio, and her players notice the differences.

“I think everything is more fast-paced, and she’s not harder on us but I think her standards for us are higher and she holds us to a higher standard,” Hodge said. “And just she hates excuses...it’s either you do it or you don’t...I really like that about her.”

One way that shows up in practices is that Stubbs doesn’t want her players to apologize for making mistakes.

“You save that for when you’re really sorry for something,” Stubbs said. “You’re learning. It’s a process. Hold them accountable for what they’re saying to themselves. Hold them accountable for what they’re saying to their teammates.”

The hope is that the changes in the practice gym will lead to changes in McKale Center. Playing a faster game, especially setting the ball more quickly, is something that Stubbs has stressed throughout the offseason. She thinks that will make the Wildcats more successful, but it will also please the fans.

Some of the changes will be in personnel. Arizona lost its starting setter and starting libero after last year. Stubbs has already said that the addition of Wilson means that the left side will be the domain of Wilson and Hodge while Sofia Maldonado Diaz will play on the right side this year.

While Stubbs has said that she would like her reserves to represent the team in press conferences more often this year, media day at the beginning of the season usually includes players who are likely to start. If that’s true of Arizona, there were hints about who might be replacing the losses at libero and setter.

Joy Galles represented the “littles” at the Wildcats’ media day, suggesting she has a good chance to step into the starting libero role vacated by Kamaile Hiapo. Last year, Rubio stated that Galles was the best passer among the defensive specialists although she played less last season than in either of her first two.

Galles was not in Tucson during spring camp and tournaments. She went abroad last semester, indulging her love of travel. She also got to experience new ways of playing volleyball.

“It was incredible,” Galles said. “I’d spoken to Dave and Rita about it after our past season, and they were super supportive. It’d be a great opportunity for me as long as I played with a team out there. And so I played with FC Barcelona, which is a club out there, and I think that gave me a lot of experience. Something I hadn’t had before. It was a different language, and just a different coaching style and playing style. So, the traveling was incredible. It’s my dream. I’m from Brazil, so I’ve always kind of had that in my life, traveling back and forth from countries, and so I got to see a lot and I got to experience a lot. Coming back here, it feels like a breath of fresh air. Feel like a new player. I’m so excited to be back with my teammates. I think it was perfect.”

Stubbs is happy with how Galles returned.

“I was a little afraid of, you know, rusty, cobwebs, whatnot,” Stubbs said. “She stepped right in where she was last year and has actually raised the bar a little bit in terms of her defensive aspects. She was always good at passing, but it was like the serving, the defense were kind of up and down. But she’s on it. She’s saying, ‘I want to do this.’ And that’s one of the things that they’ve done—and I’ve explained to them that’s important—is to make sure that you say out loud what you want. And I can say that because that’s what I did. And so, I was like, ‘I want to be the starting libero. I want to be the starting setter. I plan on being an outside hitter that’s terminating and scoring.’ And you have to say those things out loud and that’s what Joy did.”

Kasen Rosenthal represented the setters. The battle for starting setter is between Rosenthal and Ana Heath, a pair of sophomores from Texas. Heath saw some playing time as a freshman at both setter and opposite, but Rosenthal played a great deal when Arizona hosted a tournament last spring.

“[Rosenthal] and Ana are completely different than one another in terms of their style of play and their feel for the game,” Stubbs said. “I think that is good for us...I want players that are different. I want each player to bring something different to the table, which will make it more of a challenge when you face us. And so, Kasen is someone that understands setting. She has a feel for it. That’s just how her brain works. And in that position, that’s what you want.”

Rosenthal spent one semester at Connecticut before transferring to Arizona in time for spring practice. She comes from a family of athletes, and they were one reason she chose to commit to Rubio before he announced his retirement.

Rosenthal’s younger sister Tanon will be a freshman on the Arizona beach volleyball team next spring. Both parents attended Notre Dame where their dad Mike Rosenthal played football before going on to play in the NFL eight seasons and their mom Lindsay Rosenthal (nee Treadwell) played volleyball.

Lindsay began her coaching career at Notre Dame. She is now the club director for Roots Volleyball in Austin, which is one of the clubs that will be part of the new LOVB volleyball league. That league aims to develop an entire system of elite volleyball from the club level to a pro league with the pro league due to launch its first season next year.

“She works with other clubs across the country,” Rosenthal said. “And it’s super cool because pro leagues have never been a thing in the States before. And it’s so cool just to see it pan out like that because it’s a good opportunity for us if we want to play pro, too.”

With new players stepping in, it means that some players from last year’s roster may not see as much playing time. One of those is junior opposite Puk Stubbe. Wilson’s arrival takes up one of the starting pin positions. For most of the past two years, Stubbe has joined Hodge and Maldonado Diaz as the third member of the starting trio.

After a stellar freshman season, Stubbe struggled last year. This year, her close friend Maldonado Diaz will be sliding over to take that starting spot on the right side. Stubbs indicated that Stubbe has accepted that gracefully. The few extra years the 23-year-old junior has under her belt have helped with that.

“Puk is very mature and she is probably as transparent as anyone, and so her goal is to be able to be used when necessary,” Stubbs said. “I’m gonna tell you what she told me because she just told me yesterday. She was like, ‘Really I have no problem when I’m not on the floor as long other people are doing their job.’...Puk will be the passing outside hitter, and she can score, and she can score out-of-system with the best of them.”

Getting where they want to go will take the desire of some to step up and be the “alpha,” as Stubbs has described it. It will also take the willingness of others to know that their role is to step up when someone else can’t, to wait for their opportunities. The players and coaches think if they do that, they can reach their objective—getting to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

“We’ve always had a lot of respect for Rita as a coach and, honestly, as a mother figure, as well,” Galles said. “She cares a lot about us and we care a lot about her, so I think that we want to do really well for her this season, and everyone’s kind of holding each other accountable, pushing towards one common goal.”

How the returners and the newcomers come together as a group will get its first test on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Rita Stubbs Era gets underway with the Red-Blue game at noon. Fans who can’t make it to McKale Center can watch via Arizona Live Stream.

Full Media Day Press Conference with Rita Stubbs, Joy Galles, Jaelyn Hodge, Kasen Rosenthal, and Jordan WilsonRecorded on Aug. 16, 2023

