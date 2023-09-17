Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros invited to UANext All-America Volleyball Game

Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros will be busy around the new year. The celebrated 2024 outside hitter is planning to enroll a semester early at UA, but first, she’ll be making a stop in Orlando, Fla. for the UANext All-America Volleyball Game.

Cisneros, who has been ranked No. 1 in the recruiting class of 2024 by Prep Volleyball, is one of 26 elite players invited to participate in the event. It will be held in Orlando on the weekend of Jan. 2-3, 2024. Cisneros will arrive a few days earlier and enjoy ringing in 2024 in the Sunshine State.

The outside hitter missed playing with Dynasty VBC at nationals this past summer due to an injury she suffered off the court that required minor surgery. She’s back playing high school ball with Liberty North in Kansas City, Missouri this fall, though.

Cisneros is averaging 4.1 kills per set in 32 sets so far this season. She has a .292 hitting percentage and a kill percentage of 42.2.

She has also been effective on serve with 13 aces in 125 serve attempts, giving her an ace percentage of 10.4. She has only made three service errors this season for a serve percentage of 97.6.

At the net, Cisneros has 13 total blocks including three solo. That gives her 0.4 blocks per set and 1.2 blocks per match. On floor defense, she averages 12.6 digs per match and 4.3 digs per set.

On serve receive, Cisneros is being targeted an average of 12 times per match. That comes out to 4.1 receptions per set in 32 sets played. In her 132 receptions this season, she has committed 11 receiving errors.