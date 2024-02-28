Former Arizona volleyball outside hitter/opposite Sofia Maldonado Diaz announces transfer to Louisville

Arizona volleyball had two very talented pin hitters who had fifth years available. Unfortunately, they didn’t have scholarships for both of them. Jaelyn Hodge announced her return in December, so it seemed unlikely that Sofia Maldonado Diaz would also return. That became official on Wednesday when Maldonado Diaz announced that she would play her final season at Louisville.

Arizona head coach Rita Stubbs said that Maldonado Diaz was only looking at “big programs” if she chose to transfer. The senior took a visit to Tennessee. Word had it that the other serious option was Louisville, although there were also rumors that Arizona State made a late push for one of their rival’s stars.

It might have made sense for Maldonado Diaz to go to Tempe. The program had its first successful season in almost a decade. It finished tied for third in the Pac-12, its first finish above 7th since 2014. It made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

On a personal level, staying in the state of Arizona would keep her closer to her home in Guadalajara. Her national team setter, Argentina Ung, just transferred to ASU from Washington State, as well. Louisville has far more to offer in volleyball terms, though.

The Cardinals went 27-5 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight. The year before, they went to the national championship game. The year before that? Another Final Four.

While Maldonado Diaz was part of a highly-touted freshman class at Arizona and was the 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a combination of youth, the extra year of eligibility offered to players already in college, and difficulty in serve receive have kept the Wildcats from going to the NCAA Tournament during her time in Tucson.

She ends her Arizona career 8th in program history for career kills (1,393), 10th in kills per set (3.31), 5th in 10+ kill matches (76), 4th in total aces (144), and 5th in aces per set (0.34).