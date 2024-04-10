Arizona volleyball adds Netherlands opposite An den Hamer for 2024 season

Arizona volleyball is just over four months from starting its first Big 12 season, but head coach Rita Stubbs is not done building the 2024 roster. The program announced the signing of 6-foot-1 opposite An den Hamer out of the Netherlands on Wednesday afternoon.

“An is a very experienced international player with a great personality,” Stubbs said in the press release. “She is a true opposite with leadership qualities that will fill the opening on the right side for us this season. We can’t wait to welcome An to the Wildcat family.”

Den Hamer will likely take over for Sofia Maldonado Diaz, who is finishing school this semester but will play her fifth year at Louisville.

The 18-year-old Den Hamer is from Apeldoorn, The Netherlands where she has played for SV Dynamo Apeldoorn for the past 11 years. She competes for the club in the Topdivision on the second team and was invited to train with the Dutch National Youth Team in 2020. She also trains with the SV Dynamo Apeldoorn first team, which plays in the Dutch Eredivisie.

On the club level, she helped SV Dynamo Apeldoorn win the International Youth Tournament in 2018 and again in 2022. In 2023, the club won the girls' 17U national championship and in 2019 her 15U club won the United World Games in Klagenfurt, Austria.

She becomes the fifth member of Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 7 in the country. Den Hamer joins Carlie Cisneros (outside hitter), Adrianna Bridges (middle blocker), Avery Scoggins (setter), and Brenna Ginder (defensive specialist/libero). Cisneros has already joined the team after graduating from high school early.

Den Hamer lands in Tucson via the recruiting service Slamstox, which helps place recruits with U.S. colleges. Former Oregon State associate head coach Ron Zwerver, who helped bring Hollander Puk Stubbe to Arizona, is involved with the service.

Arizona may have additional roster changes upcoming. Senior middle blocker Nicole Briggs is away from the team indefinitely although she is still on the Wildcats’ 2024 roster.

