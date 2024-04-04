Arizona volleyball releases first Big 12 Conference schedule

The move to the Big 12 has been hanging over Arizona all season. Coaches were asked about the logistics of recruiting and playing in the new league while trying to wind up their final year in the Pac-12. For all but a few sports, that part is over. Now is the time to truly look ahead. Arizona volleyball is one of the first to get the concrete evidence of what lies ahead: the first Big 12 schedule in program history.

Our first Big 12 volleyball schedule has dropped!#BearDown — Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) April 4, 2024

The conference released the schedules for all 15 teams that will compete in the Big 12 next year. The days of a regular Friday-Sunday schedule are gone with the Pac-12. Arizona will play matches mostly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there will be matches on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, too.

Things get started with a road trip to Waco and Ft. Worth. The Wildcats’ first Big 12 match will be at Baylor on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Two days later, on Friday, Sept. 27, they will play TCU in Ft. Worth.

Arizona’s Big 12 home opener will come against BYU, a team that’s expected to be in the top echelon of the league. That tips off on Wed., Oct. 2.

The Cougars will be followed by several matches against former Pac-12 foes. Utah will come to McKale Center on Friday, Oct. 4. The Wildcats then go to Tempe to play traditional rival ASU on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Two days later, they will be back in Tucson to play Colorado on Oct. 11.

A string of matches played in the state of Arizona will continue with the Houston Cougars coming to McKale Center on Friday, Oct. 18 followed by ASU in Tucson on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Since BYU does not compete on Sundays, the following continues with a Thursday-Saturday schedule. The Wildcats make the return trip to Utah on Halloween and play at BYU on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Kansas schools will come to Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Nov. 8. The battle of Wildcats takes place first when Kansas State comes to McKale. The Jayhawks follow on Friday.

The extended period spent in the states of Arizona and Utah finally come to an end on Thursday, Nov. 14. The team will make the trip to the home state of head coach Rita Stubbs to play Cincinnati. On Sunday, Nov. 17, the Wildcats face former Washington State head coach Jen Greeny and her West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Arizona plays a third straight road game on Thursday, Nov. 21 when it makes the return trip to Boulder to play the Buffaloes.

The Wildcats will wrap up their first Big 12 season at or relatively close to home. Matches against Iowa State and Central Florida will be played on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Their final Big 12 match will be played in Lubbock against Texas Tech on Friday, Nov. 29.

The Wildcats return five starters from last season, including pin hitters Jaelyn Hodge and Jordan Wilson, middle blockers Alayna Johnson and Nicole Briggs, and setter Ana Heath. Other returners are pins Sydnie Vanek and Tess Fuqua, middle blocker Journey Tucker, and defensive specialists/liberos Haven Wray, Ava Tortorello, Giorgia Mandotti, Kylie Wong, and Kenzie Schoenhardt.

The team will add four freshmen, who make up the No. 7 recruiting class. Prep Volleyball’s top-ranked recruit Carlie Cisneros enrolled early and has already joined the team. Setter Avery Scoggins, middle blocker Adrianna Bridges, and defensive specialist/libero Brenna Ginder will be on campus beginning this summer.

The team’s big loss from last season is opposite/outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz, who will be playing her fifth year for Louisville but is currently training with Arizona while she finishes her degree.